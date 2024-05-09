A Republican senator is renewing the call to impeach President Biden following reports of aid to Israel being delayed during its war with the terrorist organization Hamas.
“The House has no choice but to impeach Biden based on the Trump-Ukraine precedent of withholding foreign aid to help with reelection. Only with Biden, it’s true,” Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., wrote on X on Thursday.
A recently passed $95 billion supplemental foreign aid package included roughly $26
