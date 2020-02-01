‘No fair trial’: Quotes from Trump’s Senate impeachment trial

More Republicans announced opposition on Friday to calling witnesses in President Donald Trump’s U.S. Senate impeachment trial, dooming a bid by Democrats to permit testimony and paving the way for his expected acquittal.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Coronavirus forces postponement of badminton Olympic qualifier - January 31, 2020
- Thousands turn out to mourn Kobe Bryant as Lakers return to the court in LA - January 31, 2020
- China coronavirus toll rises to 259, U.S. imposes border curbs - January 31, 2020