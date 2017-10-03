No Filter Needed: Dominican Republic’s Most Picturesque Sites

SANTO DOMINGO, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC, Oct. 03, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — With majestic mountain views, picture-perfect beaches, vibrant green jungles and a stunning array of flora and fauna, a visit to Dominican Republic begs to be photographed. Whether you’re a professional or a hobby photographer looking to snap shots with an iPhone, you’re certain to find scenery in Dominican Republic worthy of capturing on camera.

“We welcome all types of travelers to our country – ranging from leisure travelers to professional photographers – to experience our captivating, lush landscape,” said Magaly Toribio, Marketing Advisor for the Dominican Republic Ministry of Tourism. “We are proud of our natural, diverse beauty and welcome photographers of all levels to a behind-the-lens tour of our breathtaking destinations.”

Adventure in the North Coast

Away from Dominican Republic’s bustling towns, the country’s hidden gems beckon to travelers. In the Samaná Peninsula on the northeast coast, discover verdant, unspoiled nature. Nature photographers won’t want to miss Samaná’s Los Haitises National Park to explore the mangroves by kayak and tour the park’s caves to observe immaculately preserved pictographs from the Taíno Indians. A horseback ride to the Salto El Limón waterfall is another natural attraction in Samaná, offering a photo-worthy adventure that’s best followed by a rewarding dip in a calm pool beneath the falls. Be sure to bring your waterproof equipment to the area’s series of waterfalls at the Saltos de Damajagua along with Ciguapa Falls.

Mountains in the Central Region

In the central region of Constanza, photographers will find themselves a world away from the beaches and resort towns. Constanza is the country’s agricultural hub, offering scenic mountain vistas and cool temperatures that range from around 41-77°F year-round. At an average elevation of almost 4,000 feet, Constanza is often called the Switzerland of the Caribbean, and it’s easy to see why. Explore Constanza by foot, or pack up your camera for a ride along the town’s bicycling route that showcases local plantations and regional crops.

A striking contrast to the sunny beaches, Valle Nuevo National Park in Constanza offers the unlikely beauty of the mountainous landscape that sometimes receives snowfall. Popular among campers, photographers and nature lovers alike, the national park also includes the Cyclopean Pyramid for a unique photo opportunity.

Untouched, Unexplored Southwest Region

In the remote southwestern region of the country lies Bahia de las Aguilas. The idyllic beach is located in the furthest southwestern part of the country, bordering Haiti. Photographers willing to trek to the undiscovered destination will be rewarded with amazing secluded beaches.

Nearby Barahona, located about 115 miles west from Santo Domingo, is a mecca for adventure travelers. One of the most popular excursions in Barahona is Cueva de la Virgen, the Cave of the Virgin trail. The scenic hiking trail takes travelers through the Bahoruco Mountain Range offering unparalleled views of the area’s tropical rain forest, Bahoruco and Larimer rivers, and at the end of the trail, visitors will find the Cave of the Virgin. The sizeable cave brings visitors to the natural, cascading waterfall – Throat of Hell Waterfall – awaiting them inside.

Historic Charm in the Cities

The capital of Santo Domingo offers the best of both worlds, new and old. It’s the most metropolitan city in the Caribbean and also home to the Colonial City, a historic quarter dating back to the fifteenth century and a designated UNESCO World Heritage Site. Experience the Colonial City up-close and embark on a walking tour. Trust us, you’ll want your camera in-hand. Take your time strolling along cobblestone streets and walking alongside some of the first buildings constructed in the New World, including the first cathedral of the new world, exemplifying historic gothic architecture.

Just 75 miles east of Santo Domingo, photographers will fall in love with La Romana, home to Altos de Chavón: a replica of a 16th-century Mediterranean village set atop rolling green hills along the Chavón River. The village’s restaurants and shops draw visitors in search of original jewelry, art, crafts and cigars. The views over the river and the Dye Fore golf course that extends onto the horizon make for fabulous photography. Visitors may recognize the landscape, as several feature films have captured the beautiful scenery and shot along the river, including “Apocalypse Now,” “Rambo: First Blood Part II” and “Rambo III,” and “Jurassic Park.”

Not far from east coast of Punta Cana in the town of Higüey, photographers can visit the Basílica de Nuestra Señora de la Altagracia. This unique basílica features a one-of-a-kind architectural style, with a concrete façade and a dramatic sloping arch. The inside is as awe-inspiring as the outside, with an altar framed by the arch and illuminated by colorful stained glass.

The north coast city of Puerto Plata invites photographers to tour the town of San Felipe to witness the diverse and historic architecture. From restored Victorian homes to the San Felipe Fort, one of the earliest European forts built in the Americas, travelers will have the opportunity to snap pictures that display the country’s history and charm.

Tucked Away Excursions

In between cities and coasts, there are plenty of tucked away areas worthy of a visit, and a few hundred photos. Be sure to stop at the lesser known destinations to find truly unique landscapes. Located 36 miles west from Santo Domingo, the area of Baní beckons photographers to the Las Yayitas Gorge. Adventurous travelers can take the 10-meter plunge into the water below. Photographers are invited to capture the area’s stunning view at the top, where you can catch a glimpse of rock canyons, mountains and trees.

Another accessible trip from the bustling city of Santo Domingo is Playa Blanca, which translates to white beach, located in Azua. This remote paradise is ideal for those seeking unspoiled beaches. With no buildings, resorts and limited tourists, you’re likely to have this beach all to yourself. One of the most under-the-radar beaches in the country, the pure white sand and sparkling waters welcome photographers for an unbeatable setting.

To learn more about Dominican Republic’s most photogenic attractions and to begin planning your trip, visit www.GoDominicanRepublic.com.

About Dominican Republic

Surrounded by the Atlantic Ocean on the north and the Caribbean Sea on the south, our lush tropical and paradisiacal country boasts nearly 1,000 miles of coastline, magnificent resorts and hotels, and a variety of sports, recreation and entertainment options. Here you can dance to the pulse pounding thrill of the merengue, renew in our luxurious and diverse accommodations, explore ancient relics of centuries past, delight in delicious Dominican gastronomy or enjoy ecotourism adventures in our magnificent national parks, mountain ranges, rivers and beaches.

Known for our warm and hospitable people, Dominican Republic is a destination like no other, featuring astounding nature, intriguing history and rich cultural experiences like music, art and festivals, plus uniquely Dominican specialties such as cigars, rum, chocolate, coffee, merengue, amber and larimar.

Dominican Republic features the best beaches, fascinating history and culture, and is a chosen escape for celebrities, couples and families alike. Visit Dominican Republic Ministry of Tourism’s official website at: www.GoDominicanRepublic.com.

