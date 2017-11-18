‘No fireworks’ at NAFTA talks, but few signs of progress

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Negotiations in Mexico to update NAFTA have not made much progress on tough U.S. demands that could sink the 1994 trade pact but the current round of talks are progressing with civility, a well-placed source said on Saturday.
