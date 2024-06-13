FIRST ON FOX: The White House would have to notify Congress when the president takes a drug that could alter his alertness, judgment, or mood under a bill being proposed Thursday by a Tennesse Republican.
“Joe Biden’s embarrassing outbursts of anger and incomprehensible speeches mirror the incalculable damage his policies have had on our nation,” Rep. Andy Ogles told Fox News Digital on Thursday.
“Frequently slurred speech, ab
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- ‘No Juicing Joe’: Republican proposes bill in response to Biden’s ‘decline on full display’ - June 13, 2024
- Trump rips DOJ as ‘no good bastards,’ calls Biden ‘dope’ in closed-door House GOP meeting - June 13, 2024
- Trump and Hunter Biden guilty verdicts effect on voter sentiment probed in new poll - June 13, 2024