The centrist group No Labels is trying to reach out and speak with former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie — who this week ended his bid for the Republican presidential nomination — about a possible role in a potential third-party, bipartisan presidential ticket.
Sources in Christie’s political orbit confirmed to Fox News there has been outreach by No Labels but that the organization has not had any actual conversations with the former governor since he suspended his presidential c
Latest posts by Fox News Editor (see all)
- Congressional leaders strike deal to punt government shutdown deadlines - January 13, 2024
- Blue state Democrat puts Lloyd Austin on blast, said he would fire Defense Sec. ‘in five minutes’ - January 13, 2024
- Utah mayor secures first Senate endorsement in bid for Romney’s seat - January 13, 2024