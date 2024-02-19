The No Labels organization says it is still considering options for a third party presidential candidate after Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., decided not to run.

“We’re talking with several exceptional leaders. We have our own internal process,” No Labels national co-chair, Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis, said Sunday on MSNBC’s “The Weekend.”

“In the next couple of weeks or more, we will probably make an announcement whether or not we will give the ballo

[Read Full story at source]