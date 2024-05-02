A 2020 social media post by then-presidential candidate Joe Biden blaming then-President Trump for violence in the United States is drawing renewed criticism after violence has erupted on college campuses nationwide stemming from anti-Israel protests.
“Remember: every example of violence Donald Trump decries has happened on his watch,” Biden posted on Twitter, now known as X, in August 2020. “Under his leadership. During his presidency.”
