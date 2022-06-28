NO NEED TO HASSLE WITH SUMMER TRAVEL PROBLEMS AS WIENERSCHNITZEL IS BRINGING THE TROPICS TO YOU

New BBQ Luau Dogs, Burgers and Fries have arrived at your local restaurant

New BBQ Luau Wienerschnitzel is bringing the tropics to you!

Irvine, CA, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IRVINE, CA – June 27, 2022 – Wienerschnitzel has found the best tropical BBQ sauce ever. There is no need to deal with flight cancelations, expensive car rentals or oversold hotels for you to get it. All you need to do is head down to your local Wienerschnitzel drive-thru to enjoy some. The sauce combines the sweetness of Guava and Pineapple, the spiciness of Sriracha, and the tanginess of BBQ Sauce to make this incredible new Luau BBQ Sauce. Wienerschnitzel is combining this Luau BBQ Sauce, with grilled onions, pineapple and chopped bacon then topping it on their world famous Dogs, Burgers and Fries.

“I think this Luau BBQ Sauce is the best sauce I’ve ever had at a restaurant. Combining it with grilled onions, pineapple and bacon tastes like you just escaped to a tropical paradise,” says Doug Koegeboehn, Chief Marketing Officer for Wienerschnitzel. “I wouldn’t be surprised if some restaurants run out due to its popularity.”

CONTACT: Doug Koegeboehn Wienerschnitzel 949-892-2635 dkoegeboehn@galardigroup.com