Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / NO NEED TO HASSLE WITH SUMMER TRAVEL PROBLEMS AS WIENERSCHNITZEL IS BRINGING THE TROPICS TO YOU

NO NEED TO HASSLE WITH SUMMER TRAVEL PROBLEMS AS WIENERSCHNITZEL IS BRINGING THE TROPICS TO YOU

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 4 mins ago

New BBQ Luau Dogs, Burgers and Fries have arrived at your local restaurant

New BBQ Luau

Wienerschnitzel is bringing the tropics to you!
Wienerschnitzel is bringing the tropics to you!

Irvine, CA, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IRVINE, CA – June 27, 2022 –  Wienerschnitzel has found the best tropical BBQ sauce ever. There is no need to deal with flight cancelations, expensive car rentals or oversold hotels for you to get it. All you need to do is head down to your local Wienerschnitzel drive-thru to enjoy some. The sauce combines the sweetness of Guava and Pineapple, the spiciness of Sriracha, and the tanginess of BBQ Sauce to make this incredible new Luau BBQ Sauce. Wienerschnitzel is combining this Luau BBQ Sauce, with grilled onions, pineapple and chopped bacon then topping it on their world famous Dogs, Burgers and Fries.

“I think this Luau BBQ Sauce is the best sauce I’ve ever had at a restaurant. Combining it with grilled onions, pineapple and bacon tastes like you just escaped to a tropical paradise,” says Doug Koegeboehn, Chief Marketing Officer for Wienerschnitzel. “I wouldn’t be surprised if some restaurants run out due to its popularity.”

You can check out the commercial showcasing these items on YouTube at https://youtu.be/yY5MCm8uha8

To find a restaurant near you visit https://www.wienerschnitzel.com/locations/ or get you can get some BBQ Luau delivered by ordering at https://order.wienerschnitzel.com/

Visit our Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or YouTube to learn more about the brand

Attachment

  • New BBQ Luau 
CONTACT: Doug Koegeboehn
Wienerschnitzel
949-892-2635
dkoegeboehn@galardigroup.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.