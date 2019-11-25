No ‘phase two’ U.S.-China deal on the horizon, officials say

An ambitious “phase two” trade deal between the United States and China is looking less likely as the two countries struggle to strike a preliminary “phase one” agreement, according to U.S. and Beijing officials, lawmakers and trade experts.
