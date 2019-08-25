No progress made persuading Trump to ease oil waivers at G7: European diplomat

Leaders of G7 nations failed at a summit dinner on Saturday to make progress in persuading U.S. President Donald Trump to reissue oil sanction waivers, a European diplomat familiar with the discussion said.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Pompeo voices support for Israel after Israeli air strikes in Syria - August 25, 2019
- Hezbollah leader says Israeli army to face quick retaliation to drone ‘attack’ in Beirut - August 25, 2019
- Iran’s foreign minister leaves Biarritz G7 summit - August 25, 2019