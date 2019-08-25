No ready spark seen for lagging U.S. energy shares

There may be little relief on the horizon for investors in U.S. energy companies, whose shares moved from darlings to dismal performers during Wall Street’s record bull run and now face a shaky global economy, doubts about fossil fuel investments and general market skepticism.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Central bankers face political shocks, and hope to avoid the worst - August 25, 2019
- Hong Kong police turn water cannon on protesters, fire tear gas - August 25, 2019
- Hariri says Israeli drones in Beirut attempt to stir Middle East tensions - August 25, 2019