Heading to a camp for displaced people as Islamic State’s territorial “caliphate” in Iraq and Syria faces final defeat, Ghalia Ali shows no regret about abandoning her life as a student in Tunisia to join the militants in 2014.
- No regrets for woman who stuck by Islamic State through defeats - February 23, 2019