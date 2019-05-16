Noah Hunt Named Director, Mergers & Acquisitions, at Zweig Group

Will Also Lead Firm’s Dallas Office

Dallas, TX, May 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Noah Hunt has been named director, Mergers & Acquisitions, at AEC management advisory firm Zweig Group, and has also been selected to co-lead the company’s new office in downtown Dallas.

Hunt, who has been with the firm for three years, will champion the expansion of Zweig Group’s full suite of products and comprehensive service offerings for AEC firms to the region.

Witha strong background in a diverse range of competencies, including investment banking, corporate finance, and architecture, Hunt has been involved in, and has managed, dozens of middle-market merger and acquisition transactions with a volume in excess of $500 million.

Hunt has two degrees from the University of Arkansas – a BS in Architecture Studies, and a BS in Business Administration with a focus on Finance and Economics – and was recognized as a 2018 M&A Advisor Emerging Leader award winner (40 under 40) by The M&A Advisor.

“I’m honored and excited to lead our team into this next phase of growth,” Hunt said. “We’re fortunate to have a strong and trusting executive team that continues to provide opportunities for career advancement. We are at a critical moment in our firm’s history and I’m excited to continue to successfully serve our clients in developing and executing on M&A strategies while establishing myself as an indispensable resource for the AEC industry.”

Prior to joining Zweig Group, Hunt worked for several Fortune 500 financial institutions, notably with a number of investment bank transaction teams within the oil & gas industry. At Zweig Group, however, is where he honed his expertise. Since joining the company in spring 2016, Hunt has worked on over 20 successful buy/sell M&A transactions. His specialties are mergers and acquisitions, growth through M&A strategy, financial advisement, and deal structuring and negotiation.

Jamie Claire Kiser, a managing principal and the CFO at Zweig Group, is also located in Dallas. She said Hunt, who she hired as an intern in 2016, is ready for the challenge of both leading a business line and an office of employees.

“Noah has amassed an incredible amount of experience in AEC M&A transactions across the country in a relatively short period of time,” Kiser said. “He’s become a deeply trusted advisor to many buy- and sell-side clients due to his drive, but perhaps more importantly, his graciousness. We are certain that he is the right choice to elevate the Dallas AEC market and look forward to his continued success in his new position.”

Hunt, a Texas native, represents the client through the full lifecycle of the deal – buyer/seller representation, structuring, negotiation, due diligence assistance, fairness opinions, andintegration/implementation. In his role as M&A director, his goal is to blend industry and sector knowledge with experience across the M&A lifecycle to help firm’s capture more value for shareholders.

In addition to his work “in the business,” Hunt will also have to focus effort “on the business.” That means team building and business development, his passions.

“At Zweig Group, we approach each project as a cross-functional team consisting of professionals with different expertise working toward a common goal,” Hunt said.

ABOUT ZWEIG GROUP

Zweig Group, three times on the Inc. 500/5000 list, is the leading research, publishing, and consulting resource for the built environment. The firm provides strategy, mergers and acquisitions, business valuation, ownership transition, marketing, business development, market research, financial management, project management, recruiting and executive search services nationwide. Zweig Group also provides a comprehensive suite of products including industry reports and surveys, executive training, and business conferences covering virtually every aspect of AEC firm management. Headquartered in Fayetteville, Arkansas, the firm has offices in Dallas and Houston, Texas as well as Salt Lake City and the Washington, D.C. area.

The firm’s mission, elevate the industry, has five tenets: promote, diversify, educate, change, and celebrate. Zweig Group’s vision is to facilitate action in pursuit of elevating individuals, firms, and thus the industry. More than a mission, this is a movement to advance the AEC profession, creating a world that celebrates the built environment and recognizes its impact on individuals, communities, and commerce.

For more information, visit http://www.zweiggroup.com or call (800) 466-6275.

