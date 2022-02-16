Breaking News
Home / Top News / Noble Capital Markets Initiates on Bowlero Corp. with an Out-Perform Rating and a Price Target of $14.50

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bowlero Corp. (NYSE: BOWL), the world’s largest owner and operator of bowling centers, is pleased to announce that Noble Capital Markets has initiated equity research coverage on the Company. The full report by Noble Capital Markets Senior Research Analyst Michael Kupinski, as well as news and advanced market data on Bowlero Corp. is available on Channelchek.

Additionally, Bowlero participated in Noble Capital Markets’ C-Suite Interview Series, presented by Channelchek. Bowlero President and CFO Brett Parker sat down with Michael Kupinski for an exclusive interview, topics covered include:

  • What led to the company going public after a rich 25-year history
  • Competition, current market share, and the attractive growth outlook
  • What regions present the best opportunity for expansion?
  • The unique value-add that Bowlero brings to its bowling centers; what allows it to run at such high margins?
  • Leveraging PBA ownership to boost the marketing strategy
  • Recent stock performance; what will get the price moving in the right direction?

The interview is available now on Channelchek.

About Bowlero Corp.

Bowlero Corp. is the worldwide leader in bowling entertainment. With more than 300 bowling centers across North America, Bowlero Corp. serves more than 26 million guests each year through a family of brands that includes Bowlero, Bowlmor Lanes, and AMF. Bowlero Corp. is also home to the Professional Bowlers Association, which it acquired in 2019 and which boasts thousands of members and millions of fans across the globe. For more information on Bowlero Corp., please visit BowleroCorp.com.

About Noble Capital Markets

Noble Capital Markets, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 as a full-service SEC / FINRA registered broker-dealer, dedicated exclusively to serving underfollowed small / microcap companies through investment banking, wealth management, trading & execution, and equity research activities. Over the past 37 years, Noble has raised billions of dollars for these companies and published more than 45,000 equity research reports. www.noblecapitalmarkets.com email: contact@noblecapitalmarkets.com

About Channelchek

Channelchek (.com) is a comprehensive investor-centric portal – featuring more than 6,000 emerging growth companies – that provides advanced market data, independent research, balanced news, video webcasts, exclusive c-suite interviews, and access to virtual road shows. The site is available to the public at every level without cost or obligation. Research on Channelchek is provided by Noble Capital Markets, Inc., an SEC / FINRA registered broker-dealer since 1984. www.channelchek.com email: contact@channelchek.com

Contacts:

For Media:
Jillian Laufer
JLaufer@BowleroCorp.com

For Investors:
ICR, Inc.
Ryan Lawrence
Ryan.Lawrence@icrinc.com

Ashley DeSimone
Ashley.desimone@icrinc.com

