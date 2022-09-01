Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / NOBLIS AWARDED PATENT FOR A MACHINE LEARNING SYSTEM THAT SIMULATES SECURITY CHECKPOINTS

NOBLIS AWARDED PATENT FOR A MACHINE LEARNING SYSTEM THAT SIMULATES SECURITY CHECKPOINTS

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

The iterative modeling system runs many simulations and can teach itself how to optimize a checkpoint setup by finding the best way to stop threats.

Reston, Va., Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Noblis, Inc., a leading provider of science, technology and strategy services to the federal government, today announced the award of U.S. patent 11,423,157 for a system that simulates security checkpoint environments, using machine learning to model how different security configurations will respond to a variety of threats.

“Using machine learning techniques, we’ve seen that computer systems can teach themselves rule-based adversarial games like chess,” said Stephen Melsom, Noblis engineer and co-inventor of the system. “Like chess, a security checkpoint is a battle of threat and response in which the outcome depends on the strategies the opponents choose. If an algorithm can teach itself chess, we wanted to see if we could use the same technology to learn interesting things about the adversarial environment of a security checkpoint.”

Instead of training on massive amounts of data, Noblis researchers give the system the rules of the game and ask it to play out the possible outcomes of an attacker trying to smuggle weapons or dangerous materials through a security checkpoint. “The system can identify capability gaps in each configuration of rules,” said Brian Lewis, Noblis team lead and co-inventor. “Moreover, it can calculate the return on investment of various changes to that configuration so that decision makers can use this technology as a strategic resource for allocating limited research, development and operational funding.”

“This invention came about through our Noblis Sponsored Research program, which we use to invest in the research and development of promising technologies,” said Chris Barnett, Noblis’ chief technology officer. “Because we have both the domain and technological experience related to security operations in-house, we can quickly move from idea to solution.”

Learn more about Noblis’ capabilities, our internally sponsored research and development program and other patents.

ABOUT NOBLIS

For more than 25 years, Noblis has been an innovator within the federal government, committed to enriching lives and making our nation safer while investing in the missions of tomorrow. As a nonprofit, Noblis works for the public good, providing independent and objective science, technology and engineering solutions. Together with our subsidiaries, we work with a wide range of government clients in the defense, homeland security, intelligence, law enforcement and federal civil sectors.

CONTACT: Heather Williams
Noblis, Inc.
571.459.9725
heather.williams@noblis.org

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.