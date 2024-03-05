Mission area veteran elevated to further drive Sea System-focused impacts that help protect the nation

Reston, Va., March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Noblis MSD, a Noblis subsidiary and leading provider of science, technology and engineering services to the Department of Defense, today named Jim Broadwater as vice president of its Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) division. Reporting to Glenn Hickok, Noblis MSD president, Broadwater will expand the company’s NAVSEA strategy to bring additional digital engineering and breakthrough technologies to its U.S. Navy partners.

“Jim has deep domain knowledge and an unwavering commitment to innovation, operational excellence and fiscal responsibility,” said Hickok. “Under his leadership, Noblis has delivered high-value transformational solutions and rapid prototypes that help our U.S. Navy partners advance mission readiness and competitive advantage. I’m confident Jim will continue to build on this in his elevated role.”

As both a Navy veteran and a Six Sigma black belt, Broadwater brings more than 40 years of military and management experience, including expertise encompassing business and partnership development, risk management and cross-functional team leadership. He earned a bachelor’s degree in computer science from the University of Idaho and a master’s in information technology management from the Naval Postgraduate School.

About Noblis MSD

Noblis MSD, a Noblis company, is a leading provider of science, technology and engineering services to the Department of Defense. As a recognized leader in network design, operational readiness, system integration and modernization and lifecycle sustainment, we provide engineering, enterprise transformation and program management support to design solutions that support the warfighter.