Reston, Va., June 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Noblis, a leading provider of science, technology and strategy services to the federal government, has been named a top employer in the category of Largest Companies on The Washington Post’s list of 2024 Top Workplaces in the Washington, D.C., area. Noblis’ president and CEO Mile Corrigan received the leadership award in the Largest Company category.

These awards are based solely on feedback from employees gathered through an anonymous third-party survey administered by the Post’s research partner, Energage, LLC, which measured key aspects of workplace culture.

“I’m honored to receive this award and see Noblis recognized as a Top Workplace for the 11th year in a row,” said Corrigan. “It’s especially important to me because these awards are based on feedback from our employees. I’m extremely proud of the work they do every day and for making Noblis such a special place to work.”

“Being acknowledged for our employee experience and Mile’s outstanding leadership is truly gratifying,” added Deb Drake, Noblis’ vice president and chief people officer. “Earning this distinction year after year validates our ongoing efforts to deliver an exceptional employee value proposition and a culture of excellence.”

Noblis’ dynamic and ethical culture has won repeated recognition on Energage’s Top Workplaces USA list, Comparably’s list of Best Places to Work in Washington, D.C., and Ethisphere Institute’s World’s Most Ethical Companies list. View our full list of awards and visit our career site to find current opportunities and learn more about our culture and mission.

About Noblis

For more than 25 years, Noblis has been an innovator within the federal government, committed to enriching lives and making our nation safer while investing in the missions of tomorrow. As a nonprofit, Noblis works for the public good, providing independent and objective science, technology and engineering solutions. We work with a wide range of government clients in the defense, homeland security, intelligence, law enforcement and federal civil sectors.