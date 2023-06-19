Rated by Employees as a Top Washington-Area Employer on Washington Post’s 2023 Top Workplace List

Reston, Va., June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Noblis, a leading provider of science, technology and strategy services to the federal government, has been named a top employer in the large-company category on The Washington Post’s list of 2023 Top Workplaces in the Washington, D.C., area. The selection is based solely on feedback from employees gathered through an anonymous third-party survey administered by the Post’s research partner, Energage, LLC, which measured key aspects of workplace culture.

“Noblis is honored to make this list for the tenth year in a row,” said Mile Corrigan, Noblis’ president and CEO. “We built our culture on strong ethics and respect for all, and it is this commitment that ultimately allows us to provide an exceptional experience for employees and outstanding results for our clients.”

“It’s a special honor to receive recognition based on feedback from our employees, because they truly are Noblis,” said Deb Drake, Noblis’ vice president and chief people officer. “Making this list year after year is a strong indicator that we are successful in our ongoing efforts to align to their needs—especially as we have evolved to a more flexible, hybrid work environment.”

Noblis’ dynamic and ethical culture has won repeated recognition on the Ethisphere Institute’s World’s Most Ethical Companies list, Energage’s Top Workplaces USA list, and Comparably’s Best Places to Work in Washington, D.C., and Best Work-Life Balance lists. View our full list of awards and visit our career site to find current opportunities and learn more about our culture and mission.

About Noblis

For more than 25 years, Noblis has been an innovator within the federal government, committed to enriching lives and making our nation safer while investing in the missions of tomorrow. As a nonprofit, Noblis works for the public good, providing independent and objective science, technology and engineering solutions. We work with a wide range of government clients in the defense, homeland security, intelligence, law enforcement and federal civil sectors.

CONTACT: Heather Williams Noblis, Inc. 571.459.9725 heather.williams@noblis.org