Both solutions provide flexible, cost-effective platforms that drive greater outcomes for agencies.

Reston, Va., April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Noblis, Inc., a leading provider of science, technology and strategy services to the federal government, today announced that its RunCyberAssurance and RunAcquisitions solutions have been added to the General Services Administration (GSA) Schedule, making them available for streamlined purchase by government agencies.

RunAcquisitions offers agencies a secure platform to manage vendor and government interactions across the acquisition lifecycle. RunCyberAssurance provides a fast, accurate view of vulnerabilities and security postures to help agency leaders make informed decisions quickly.

“Our Run Solutions are built to address the evolving needs of federal agencies with insights and automation,” said Mark Lay, head of Noblis’ Solutions Delivery Organization. “We are thrilled to have both of these solutions included on the GSA Schedule so that our government customers can quickly and easily leverage these solutions to streamline and protect their critical missions.”

The GSA Schedule is a list of pre-negotiated contracts between the government and vendors that streamline the procurement process for government agencies.

