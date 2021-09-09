Nobu Trading’s Innovative Health Products for Babies, Kids, and Adults to Debut at ECRM’s ‘Vitamin, Weight Management & Sports Nutrition Program’

London-Based Health and Wellness Company Launching its Product Line in America

Nobu Baby’s Benny Nasal Aspirator, developed by ENT specialists, is the closest to the hospital-grade aspirators – fast, safe and suitable for babies from birth.

Nobu Trading will also introduce two nasal sprays from its Athomer product lines in September:

1) Athomer Sea Water Nasal Spray with Propolis is a gentle, natural nasal spray for adults and children. The presence of propolis with soothing, emollient and antiseptic properties promotes the health of the nasal mucosa. 2) Athomer Moisturizing and Care Sea Water Nasal Spray is also for newborns and adults. The spray moisturizes the nose and helps relieve nasal dryness.

PALM BEACH, FL, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nobu Trading’s popular healthcare product lines for babies, children, and adults will debut in America this month at ECRM’s “Vitamin, Weight Management & Sports Nutrition Program.”

ECRM, the retail industry’s version of speed dating, brings buyers and brands with new products together for private one-on-one meetings. Buyers attending the ECRM event represent regional and national food, drug and mass health chains.

“We are looking forward to educating retail buyers from large and small chains in the U.S. about our cutting-edge healthcare products, such as Athomer and Dr. Kontos,” said Norbert Bujtas, founder and CEO of Nobu Trading. “Most of our products are also suitable for adults with respiratory problems.”

Bujtas said another product, Incarvexx Essential Nasal Spray, is the future of nasal sprays.

“It is a gentle, natural seawater spray with molecular iodine and fulvic acid,” Bujtas said, adding that Incarvexx should be a “game-changer” in the healthcare industry. “We will launch this revolutionary product this year in the U.S., the United Kingdom, and Europe.”

Nobu Trading’s products expected to debut at ECRM include:

Dr. Kontos’ Essential Drops’ product line includes organic Essential Iodine Drops that have a unique formula that should boost the immune system, support thyroid function, and help all organs in the body.

Dr. Kontos’ Incarvexx Essential Nasal Spray, an award-winning antiviral nasal spray to use for prevention against viruses, was developed by scientists.

“Our products should greatly improve the quality of life for many people,” Bujtas said, adding that Nobu was recently recognized as the 2020 “Leading Innovators in Nasal Medical Products” in the United Kingdom.

Nobu Trading only uses top-grade recycled materials for packaging, and the supplements are gluten-free and vegan.

“We are excited about introducing our products to the major retailers in the U.S. this month,” he added. “If they are looking for high-quality, innovative products that will help people, they will not be disappointed with Dr. Kontos’ Essential Drops and Incarvexx Nasal Spray, Athomer nasal sprays, and Nobu Baby’s aspirators.

For more information, visit essentialdrops.co, and www.nobu-baby.com. The website for Dr. Kontos’ Incarvexx Essential Nasal Spray will be live next week.

CONTACT: Robert Grant NOBU TRADING LTD 5614213045