Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Nobul Named One of Canada’s Companies-to-Watch in Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50™ Program

Nobul Named One of Canada’s Companies-to-Watch in Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50™ Program

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

Fast 50

Fast 50

Fast 50

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nobul Corporation received a Companies-to-Watch award. The award spotlights emerging companies that exhibit strong growth and show potential to be a future candidate of the Technology Fast 50 award.

Nobul’s (www.nobul.com) CEO, Regan McGee, credits Nobul’s consumer-centric real estate marketplace platform that brings trust and value to every step of the real estate transaction process with the company’s tremendous success. “Buying or selling a property is one of the biggest and most impactful decisions that a person can make in their lifetime,” McGee said. “Nobul empowers consumers to select a real estate agent who offers the best mix of services and cash back to them. At the same time, real estate agents are able to connect with home buyers and sellers just by putting their best foot forward with no upfront risk. It’s a win-win for both.”

Companies-to-Watch winners are new companies headquartered in Canada, demonstrating superior technology, effective management experience and common traits of Deloitte Technology Fast 50 award winners. To be eligible, candidates must also devote a significant portion of their operating revenues to creating proprietary technology or intellectual property.

“With great pride, we wish to congratulate this year’s Companies-to-Watch winners,” stated Anders McKenzie, partner and national leader for the Technology Fast 50 program at Deloitte Canada. “Their growth trajectory and ability to thrive through uncertainty, particularly during these turbulent times, have set these organizations apart and established them as an emerging cohort of tech leaders in Canada.”

About the Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ program

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program is Canada’s pre-eminent technology awards program. Celebrating business growth, innovation and entrepreneurship, the program features distinct categories, including the Technology Fast 50 ranking, Enterprise Fast 15, Clean Technology, and Companies-to-Watch. The program also recognizes companies within the North American Technology Fast 500 ranking, identifying technology companies in the United States and Canada. The 2021 program sponsors include Deloitte, RBC, EDC, Miller Thomson, Clarity Recruitment, and Lafond. For further information, visit www.fast50.ca.

About Nobul Corporation

Nobul (www.nobul.com) is the world’s only open digital consumer-centric marketplace connecting home buyers and sellers to the best real estate agent for them.  Nobul brings transparency, choice, accountability and simplicity to the real estate industry through powerful innovative technology supported by real people who truly care. Nobul’s groundbreaking platform enables buyers and sellers to easily access real estate agents’ transaction histories, pricing, services offered, and genuine reviews from people who have actually used them. Nobul has won many prestigious awards including the CNBC Upstart 100 Award and has achieved billions of dollars in sales across more than 100 markets throughout North America. For more information on Nobul, visit www.Nobul.com.

For further information, please contact:

Lisa Coulman, CFO
Nobul Corporation
+1 416-304-9044
lcoulman@nobul.com

Related Images

Image 1: Fast 50

Deloitte Fast 50 Companies to Watch Winner

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment

  • Fast 50

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.