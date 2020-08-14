Nocopi Q2 Revenue Rose 22% Driven by Strong Specialty Reactive Ink Sales; Net Income Declined to $71,000, Reflecting the Accounting Impact of a Four-Year License Extension and COVID-Related Pressures

Breaking News
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Aug. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: NNUP), a developer of specialty reactive inks used in entertainment, toy and educational products as well as in document and product authentication technologies to combat fraud, today announced results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2020 (Q2’20).

Q2 Highlights

  • Revenues rose 22% to $627,300, driven by a 61% increase in Product sales.
  • Despite an increase in earned royalties in Q2’20 compared to the year-ago period, Nocopi reported revenues from licenses, royalties and fees of $107,100 in Q2’20. This sum does not include approximately $100,000 in quarterly minimum guaranteed royalties received in cash and previously recorded as revenues pursuant to an amended and extended four-year licensing agreement with a major customer. Q2’19 revenue from licenses, royalties and fees were $192,000.
  • Gross profit decreased 11% to $321,500 on increased product and shipping costs and a lower percentage of higher-margin royalty income within Nocopi’s revenue mix.
  • Net income decreased to $70,800 from $148,900 in Q2’19, largely due to the accounting impact of the aforementioned licensing agreement, higher operating expenses and a lower gross margin.
  • Working Capital, including $1.05M of cash, increased to $2.1M at 6/30/20 compared to working capital of $1.9M at 3/31/20 Q1’20 and $1.8M at year-end 2019.
  • Book value increased to $2.9M at 6/30/20 compared to $2.2M a year ago and $2.8M at 3/31/20.

Q2’20 Results
Q2’20 revenues rose 22% to $627,300 reflecting a 61% increase in product and other sales, principally due to higher specialty ink shipments to the entertainment and toy product market, offset by a 47% decline in licenses, royalties and fees, principally due to the accounting impact of quarterly guaranteed royalties.  Pursuant to a four year extended licensing agreement, which went into effect on July 1, 2019, Nocopi expects to receive approximately $100,000 in minimum guaranteed royalty payments each quarter, through Q2’23, which payments will not be recorded as revenue.

Gross profit decreased to $321,500, or 51% of revenues in Q2’20, from $361,000, or 70% of revenues in Q2 ’19, principally due to the smaller relative contribution from higher-margin royalty revenue and to a lesser extent the impact of higher raw material costs and increased shipping expense largely due to effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Q2’20 operating expenses increased to $247,900 from $200,600 in Q2 ’20, reflecting increased operational and administrative expense including higher professional fees. In late 2019, Nocopi expanded its ink production operations and staffing to support expected future growth.

Reflecting lower gross profit and higher operating expenses Nocopi’s net income declined to $70,800, or $0.001 per diluted share, in Q2’20 vs. $148,900, or $0.003 per diluted share, in Q2’19.

Nocopi Chairman and CEO Michael Feinstein commented, “Nocopi achieved double digit revenue growth for the fourth consecutive quarter reflecting strong demand for specialty inks and the COVID-19-related shifting of some ink shipments from Q1 to Q2 due to temporary printing plant closures.

“While the COVID-19 pandemic impacted both our top- and bottom-line performance in Q2, we remained solidly profitable in the period. Though we achieved higher earned royalties in Q2’20 versus the year ago period, the accounting treatment of a four-year license extension in 2018 reduced our royalty-related revenues from this customer by approximately $100,000 in the recent quarter.

“Despite macro disruptions, first half 2020 specialty ink purchases from our overseas printing partners rose 61% over those in the year-ago period. Importantly, this increase in ink and other product sales is an excellent indicator of future royalty income as Nocopi earns per unit royalties on retail sales of most entertainment products incorporating our ink technologies. This high-margin revenue source plays an important role in enhancing our gross margin and future profitability.

“While there are no certainties in the current COVID-19 economic environment, recent business partner activity and their growth plans for new products and geographic expansion provide a favorable outlook for our company over the next few quarters while also confirming our solid competitive position.

“From a balance sheet perspective, Nocopi remains in very strong position, with working capital of $2.1M, including $1.1M in cash. Our growing financial strength offers provides us both security to endure further possible COVID-19 business or economic impacts and flexibility to act opportunistically should any attractive investment or M&A situations present themselves.”

About Nocopi Technologies (www.nocopi.com)
Nocopi develops and markets specialty reactive inks for unique, mess-free applications in the entertainment, toy and educational product markets. Nocopi also develops and markets document and product authentication technologies designed to combat fraudulent document reproduction, product counterfeiting and/or unauthorized product diversion. Nocopi derives revenue from technology licensing agreements as well as from the sale of its proprietary inks and other products to licensees and/or their licensed printers. Nocopi’s products and systems include trade secrets as well as patented technologies.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements
This release may contain projections and other “forward-looking statements” relating to Nocopi’s business, that are often identified by the use of “believes,” “expects” or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve a number of estimates, assumptions, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements may address uncertainties regarding customer preferences or demand for products incorporating Nocopi technology that underlie the company’s revenue expectations, the company’s ability to develop new products and new product applications, the financial condition of customers and the timeliness of their payments, the impact of fluctuations in currencies, global trade and shipping markets, etc. Actual results could differ from those projected due to numerous factors and uncertainties, and Nocopi can give no assurance that such statements will prove to be correct nor that Nocopi’s actual results of ‎operations, financial condition and performance will not differ materially from those reflected or implied by its forward-‎looking statements. Investors should refer to the risk factors outlined in Nocopi’s Form 10-K, 10-Q and other SEC reports available at www.sec.gov/edgar. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release; Nocopi assumes no obligation to update these statements.

Investor & Media Contacts
Chris Eddy or David Collins
Catalyst IR
212-924-9800 or [email protected]

Nocopi Technologies, Inc.
Statements of Operations*
(unaudited)

    Three Months ended June 30     Six Months ended June 30  
    2020     2019     2020     2019  
                         
Revenues                        
Licenses, royalties and fees*   $ 107,100     $ 192,000     $ 271,700     $ 382,500  
Product and other sales     520,200       324,100       875,900       543,000  
      627,300       516,100       1,147,600       925,500  
                                 
Cost of revenues                                
Licenses, royalties and fees     58,600       31,600       108,300       56,800  
Product and other sales     247,200       123,400       448,800       213,700  
      305,800       155,000       557,100       270,500  
Gross profit     321,500       361,100       590,500       655,000  
                                 
Operating expenses                                
Research and development     41,900       39,400       83,000       77,400  
Sales and marketing     86,000       74,300       170,000       143,200  
General and administrative     120,000       86,900       259,700       181,000  
      247,900       200,600       512,700       401,600  
Net income from operations     73,600       160,500       77,800       253,400  
                                 
Other income (expenses)                                
Interest income     4,300       1,500       8,100       2,600  
Interest expense, bank charges and accretion of interest     (2,100 )     (2,700 )     (4,600 )     (5,400 )
      2,200       (1,200 )     3,500       (2,800 )
Net income before income taxes     75,800       159,300       81,300       250,600  
Income taxes     5,000       10,400       (42,100 )     16,300  
Net income   $ 70,800     $ 148,900     $ 123,400     $ 234,300  
                                 
Basic and diluted net income per common share   $ .00     $ .00     $ .00     $ .00  
                                 
Weighted average common shares outstanding                                
Basic     61,044,698       58,616,716       61,044,698       58,616,716  
Diluted     61,605,985       58,973,280       61,577,129       58,988,005  

* Q2’20 revenues from licenses, royalties and fees do not reflect approximately $100,000 in quarterly minimum guaranteed royalties received in cash during Q2’20. These royalties were previously recorded as revenues pursuant to an amended and extended four-year licensing agreement with a major customer. Pursuant to the agreement, which went into effect on July 1, 2019, Nocopi expects to receive approximately $100,000 in minimum guaranteed royalty payments each quarter, through Q2’23, which payments will not be recorded as revenue.

Nocopi Technologies, Inc.
Balance Sheets

    June 30     December 31
    2020     2019
    (unaudited)     (audited)
Assets  
Current assets            
Cash   $ 1,052,700     $ 688,000  
Accounts receivable less $5,000 allowance for doubtful accounts     1,141,500       1,352,300  
Inventory     277,500       127,900  
Prepaid and other     95,100       135,000  
Total current assets     2,566,800       2,303,200  
                 
Fixed assets                
Leasehold improvements     27,800       24,200  
Furniture, fixtures and equipment     279,400       252,500  
      307,200       276,700  
Less: accumulated depreciation and amortization     215,200       206,600  
      92,000       70,100  
Other assets                
Long-term receivable     766,000       957,000  
Operating lease right of use – building     181,500       202,000  
      947,500       1,159,000  
Total assets   $ 3,606,300     $ 3,532,300  
   
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity  
Current liabilities                
Convertible debentures   $ 97,900     $ 97,900  
Accounts payable     87,800       44,300  
Accrued expenses     214,800       231,600  
Income taxes     57,600       52,400  
Operating lease liability, current     43,100       41,700  
Total current liabilities     501,200       467,900  
                 
Other liabilities                
Accrued expenses, non-current     53,600       67,000  
Deferred income taxes           47,400  
Operating lease liability, non-current     138,400       160,300  
      192,000        274,700  
Stockholders’ equity                
Common stock, $0.01 par value                
Authorized – 75,000,000 shares                
Issued and outstanding – 61,044,698 shares     610,400       610,400  
Paid-in capital     12,483,900       12,483,900  
Accumulated deficit     (10,181,200 )     (10,304,600 )
Total stockholders’ equity     2,913,100       2,789,700  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 3,606,300     $ 3,532,300  

Nocopi Technologies, Inc.
Statements of Cash Flows*
(unaudited)

    Six Months ended June 30  
    2020     2019  
Operating Activities            
Net income   $ 123,400     $ 234,300  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities                
Depreciation and amortization     9,100       2,300  
Deferred income taxes     (47,400 )     (54,400 )
Other assets     211,500       (27,800 )
Other liabilities     (33,900 )     208,300  
                 
      262,700       362,700  
                 
(Increase) decrease in assets                
Accounts receivable     210,800       (258,800 )
Inventory     (149,600 )     (31,400 )
Prepaid and other     39,900       (9,600 )
Increase (decrease) in liabilities                
Accounts payable and accrued expenses     26,700       65,100  
Taxes on income     5,200       (22,300 )
      133,000       (257,000 )
Net cash provided by operating activities     395,700       105,700  
                 
Investment Activities                
Additions to fixed assets     (31,000 )      
Net cash used in investing activities     (31,000 )      
                 
Increase in cash     364,700       105,700  
Cash at beginning of year     688,000       400,800  
Cash at end of period   $ 1,052,700     $ 506,500  
                 
Supplemental Disclosure of Non Cash Investing and Financing Activities                
Accumulated depreciation and amortization   $ 500     $  
Furniture, fixtures and equipment   $ (500 )   $  
Operating lease right of use – building   $     $ 241,100  
Operating lease liability   $     $ (241,100 )

