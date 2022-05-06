Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Nocopi Reports Q1 Cash Position increased to $2M Despite Continued Impact of COVID-19 Lockdowns in Asia and Global Supply Chain Disruptions

Nocopi Reports Q1 Cash Position increased to $2M Despite Continued Impact of COVID-19 Lockdowns in Asia and Global Supply Chain Disruptions

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 7 mins ago

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: NNUP), a developer of specialty reactive inks used in entertainment, toy and educational products as well as in document and product authentication technologies to combat fraud, today announced results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2022 (Q1 ’22). Nocopi’s SEC filings are available here.

Q1’22 Results
Q1’22 revenue declined to $339,400 as compared to Q1’21 revenue of $611,400, principally reflecting a decrease in specialty ink purchases by Asia-based printers, a trend that also impacted the second half of 2021. Demand for Nocopi’s specialty ink offerings has been sharply impacted by ongoing global supply chain challenges, including significant increases in international shipping costs, as well as pandemic-related lockdowns in Asia that have substantially curtailed printing activities for products using the Company’s inks.

Q1’22 revenue was also impacted by a decrease in revenue from licenses and royalties to $137,300, compared to $185,500 in Q1’21, reflecting both a decrease in the production and shipment of consumer products utilizing Nocopi’s proprietary inks, as well as a corresponding decrease in product sell-through driven by the continued impact of COVID-19 and major geo-political factors in tempering consumer purchasing activity.

Gross profit declined to $173,200 in Q1’22 from $391,100 in Q1’21, reflecting lower ink sales and license and royalty income. Q1’22 gross margin declined to 51% from 64% in Q1’21, principally due to a smaller contribution from higher margin license and royalty revenue in the period and as well as certain shipping and other cost increases on product revenue in Q1 ‘22.

Q1’22 operating expenses increased to $382,000 from $273,200 in Q1’21, reflecting an approximate $120,000 increase in legal expenses, partially offset by ongoing expense management and lower commission expense.

Reflecting these factors, Nocopi reported a net loss of $203,400, or $0.00 per share, in Q1’22, compared to net income $114,800, or $0.00 per share, in Q1’21.

Net cash from operations decreased to $170,200 in Q1’22, compared to $365,400 in Q1’21 reflecting the revenue decrease and increase in legal expense. Cash collections remained strong during Q1’22 as evidenced by an approximately $80,000 increase in working capital and an increase of approximately $280,000 in cash on the balance sheet compared to the same period in 2021.

Cash at quarter end increased to $2.0M in Q1’22, compared to $1.7M in Q1’21 and $1.8m at year-end 2021.

Nocopi Chairman and CEO Michael Feinstein, M.D., commented, “Despite ongoing progress in building on our major customer relationships, Nocopi’s business continued to be negatively impacted in Q1’22 by global supply chain costs and challenges and our customers’ COVID-19-related production delays. Fortunately, we do expect a normalization of business conditions later in 2022 and thereafter and believe our customers are well positioned to capitalize on this rebound, both through new product introductions as well as geographic expansion. These customer growth initiatives had largely been put on hold in 2020 as the global pandemic came into view.

“Fortunately, Nocopi has built a strong financial base, with $2 million in cash and no long-term debt, to support us through unprecedented global business challenges. While near-term visibility for customer demand remains challenging, we remain highly enthusiastic regarding our company’s longer-term prospects, as the world returns to more normalized post-pandemic consumer and business patterns. We believe this process is already underway. However, as we await industry conditions to normalize, our management team stays focused on the factors we can control, including ongoing cost management and business development efforts aiming to drive the next leg of growth for our unique ink technologies.”

About Nocopi Technologies (www.nocopi.com)
Nocopi develops and markets specialty reactive inks for unique, mess-free applications in the entertainment, toy and educational product markets. Nocopi also develops and markets document and product authentication technologies designed to combat fraudulent document reproduction, product counterfeiting and/or unauthorized product diversion. Nocopi derives revenue from technology licensing agreements as well as from the sale of its proprietary inks and other products to licensees and/or their licensed printers. Nocopi’s products and systems include trade secrets as well as patented technologies.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements
This release may contain projections and other “forward-looking statements” relating to Nocopi’s business, that are often identified by the use of “believes,” “expects” or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve a number of estimates, assumptions, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements may address uncertainties regarding customer preferences or demand for products incorporating Nocopi technology that underlie the company’s revenue expectations, the company’s ability to develop new products and new product applications, the financial condition of customers and the timeliness of their payments, the impact of fluctuations in currencies, global trade and shipping markets, etc. Actual results could differ from those projected due to numerous factors and uncertainties, and Nocopi can give no assurance that such statements will prove to be correct nor that Nocopi’s actual results of ‎operations, financial condition and performance will not differ materially from those reflected or implied by its forward-‎looking statements. Investors should refer to the risk factors outlined in Nocopi’s Form 10-K, 10-Q and other SEC reports available at www.sec.gov/edgar. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release; Nocopi assumes no obligation to update these statements.

Twitter – Investors: @NNUP_IR

Investor & Media Contacts
Chris Eddy or David Collins
Catalyst IR
212-924-9800 or nnup@catalyst-ir.com


Nocopi Technologies, Inc.
Statements of Comprehensive Income
(unaudited)

  Three Months ended  
  March 31  
  2022     2021  
Revenues          
Licenses, royalties and fees $ 137,300     $ 185,500  
Product and other sales   202,100       425,900  
    339,400       611,400  
               
Cost of revenues              
Licenses, royalties and fees   39,500       47,100  
Product and other sales   126,700       173,200  
    166,200       220,300  
Gross profit   173,200       391,100  
               
Operating expenses              
Research and development   39,500       44,500  
Sales and marketing   64,800       83,200  
General and administrative   277,700       145,500  
    382,000       273,200  
Net income (loss) from operations   (208,800     117,900  
               
Other income (expenses)              
Interest income   5,800       4,800  
Interest expense and bank charges   (400 )     (600 )
    5,400       4,200  
Net income (loss) before income taxes   (203,400     122,100  
Income taxes         7,300  
Net income (loss) $ (203,400 )   $ 114,800  
               
Basic and diluted net income (loss) per common share $ (.00 )   $ .00  
               
Weighted average common shares outstanding              
Basic   67,495,055       67,353,690  
Diluted   67,495,055       67,477,603  


Nocopi Technologies, Inc.
Balance Sheets
(unaudited)

  March 31     December 31  
  2022     2021  
  (unaudited)     (audited)  
Assets          
Current assets          
Cash $ 2,016,900     $ 1,846,700  
Accounts receivable less $12,000 allowance for doubtful accounts   799,100       970,800  
Inventory   511,100       422,700  
Prepaid and other   80,900       160,000  
Total current assets   3,408,000       3,400,200  
               
Fixed assets              
Leasehold improvements   58,400       58,400  
Furniture, fixtures and equipment   164,100       164,100  
    222,500       222,500  
Less: accumulated depreciation and amortization   142,700       134,200  
    79,800       88,300  
Other assets              
Long-term receivables   92,300       185,000  
Operating lease right of use – building   104,200       115,800  
    196,500       300,800  
Total assets $ 3,684,300     $ 3,789,300  
               
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity              
Current liabilities              
Accounts payable $ 99,300     $ 3,700  
Accrued expenses   172,400       151,500  
Operating lease liability – current   48,300       47,500  
Total current liabilities   320,000       202,700  
               
Other liabilities              
Accrued expenses, non-current   6,500       13,000  
Operating lease liability – non-current   55,900       68,300  
    62,400       81,300  
               
Stockholders’ equity              
Common stock, $0.01 par value              
Authorized – 75,000,000 shares              
Issued and outstanding – 67,495,055 shares   675,000       675,000  
Paid-in capital   12,577,100       12,577,100  
Accumulated deficit   (9,950,200 )     (9,746,800 )
Total stockholders’ equity   3,301,900       3,505,300  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,684,300     $ 3,789,300  


Nocopi Technologies, Inc.
Statements of Cash Flows
(unaudited)

  Three Months ended  
  March 31  
  2022     2021  
Operating Activities          
Net income (loss) $ (203,400   $ 114,800  
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities              
Depreciation and amortization   8,500       6,100  
Other assets   104,300       105,100  
Other liabilities   (18,100 )     (17,500 )
    (108,700     208,500  
               
(Increase) decrease in assets              
Accounts receivable   171,700       113,200  
Inventory   (88,400 )     (59,900 )
Prepaid and other   79,100       34,200  
Increase in liabilities              
Accounts payable and accrued expenses   116,500       62,100  
Income taxes         7,300  
    278,900       156,900  
Net cash provided by operating activities   170,200       365,400  
               
               
Increase in cash   170,200       365,400  
Cash at beginning of year   1,846,700       1,362,800  
Cash at end of period $ 2,016,900     $ 1,728,200  

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.