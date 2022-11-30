Automated workflows earn recognition for accelerated remediation capabilities

BOSTON, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Noetic Cyber, an innovator in cyber asset attack surface management (CAASM), today announced being recognized as a 2022 Hot Vendor in Cybersecurity by Aragon Research for the platform’s advanced workflow capabilities that streamline remediation.

According to the research firm, “What makes Noetic hot is its ability to create comprehensive automation workflows used for self-healing remediation of security issues all by using a simple drag-and-drop visual editor.”

Noetic’s continuous cyber asset management and controls platform supports the following use cases:

Brings together asset data and context from disparate systems across the enterprise, building out a continuously updated view of all assets and the cyber relationships between them.

Significantly reduces threat and vulnerability management workload by enabling teams to locate shared issues once and fix them on an ongoing basis.

Ensures continuous enforcement of approved controls.

Automatically collects evidence for governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) audits.

The release of this report—which acknowledges the industry’s most promising visionaries—comes just one week after Noetic Cyber was named Best Cyber Startup of the Year in the 2022 Cyber Security Awards. The Cyber Security Awards were established in 2014, to reward the best individuals, teams, and companies within the cybersecurity industry. Excellence and innovation are core themes, throughout all categories.

“Despite organizations continuing to invest and dedicating ample resources towards security automation, uncertainty and lack of context continue to limit its potential,” said Paul Ayers, CEO and co-founder at Noetic Cyber. “Continuing to earn recognition further validates how the Noetic platform provides the level of cyber asset intelligence necessary for security and risk leaders to be confident in their ability to automate corrective actions.”

About Noetic Cyber

Noetic provides a proactive approach to cyber asset and controls management, empowering security teams to see, understand, fix and improve their security posture and enterprise ecosystem. Our goal is to improve security tools and control efficacy by breaking down existing siloes and improving the entire security ecosystem. Founded in 2019, Noetic is based in Boston and London. For more information, visit www.noeticcyber.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Aragon Research Disclaimer

Aragon Research does not endorse vendors or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them “AS IS,” without warranty of any kind.

