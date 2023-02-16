Los Angeles-Based Footwear Brand Will Leverage Nogin’s Enterprise-Class Ecommerce Technology and Services to Optimize Online Store Performance

TUSTIN, Calif., Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nogin (NASDAQ: NOGN), a leading provider of innovative enterprise-class ecommerce technology and services, today announced an agreement with Seychelles Imports LLC (“Seychelles”), an owner of two Los Angeles-based footwear brands, Seychelles and BC Footwear.

Nogin’s Intelligent Commerce solution embraces and extends Shopify Plus and is purpose-built for brands selling direct-to-consumer and through online channel partners. Seychelles will plug into Intelligent Commerce to gain market-leading ecommerce technology without all the cost, complexity, time and risk of moving to a legacy enterprise platform.

As part of Nogin’s full-stack ecommerce technology, Seychelles will utilize advanced proprietary modules such as the company’s Customer Data Platform, Marketing Automation and Marketplace Dropship—features that help enhance sales growth and improve profits. In addition, Nogin’s automatic updates and optimizations help ensure brands can stay on Shopify Plus and will never need to replatform again.

“I enjoy working with the Nogin team and appreciate how their advanced ecommerce technology will help us to maintain growth while avoiding the expensive and time-consuming investments that would have otherwise been necessary,” said Sari Ratsula, President of Seychelles. Sari brings passion and a hands-on approach to every one of the company’s products—personally wear-testing each new style to ensure their fit for the customers who will eventually live in them.

“Seychelles is a brand that blends fashion and function like few ever have, with a ground-up focus on comfort using designs that are created by women, for women,” said Jeffrey Goldstein, VP of Business Development at Nogin, Inc. “We’re grateful for the opportunity to partner with a leader like Sari who has a powerful story to tell, and brands like Seychelles and BC Footwear that stand for values we believe in at Nogin.”

For more information about Nogin, please visit www.nogin.com .

About Seychelles

Born in Los Angeles in 1984, the mission of Seychelles is to empower the Independent Edge®⏤giving each person space to be who they are and who they want to be. Handcrafted in small batches around the world, Seychelles is a celebration of femininity and everything that means to them: being strong, confident, and unapologetically yourself. Seychelles takes comfort seriously—because you can’t be present if your feet hurt. Seychelles can be found at independent boutiques across the country, as well as at specialty stores like Anthropologie and Nordstrom, and online at https://seychellesfootwear.com/ .

About BC Footwear

Seychelles’ sister brand, BC Footwear has epitomized laid-back, West Coast Cool attitude since 2002. BC understands that style is more than what you just wear: it’s a way of life. Dedicated to those who are not afraid to make a statement or stand up for what they believe, is why BC is committed to creating products that are 100% cruelty free, vegan-friendly, and sustainable. BC shoes can be found at independent boutiques across the country, as well as at specialty stores like Anthropologie and Nordstrom, and online at https://bcfootwear.com/ .

About Nogin

Nogin (Nasdaq: NOGN, NOGNW), the Intelligent Commerce company, provides the world’s leading enterprise-class ecommerce technology platform for brand leaders that need to deliver superior growth with predictable costs and an exceptional online experience. The Nogin Commerce Platform is a cloud-based ecommerce environment purpose-built for brands selling direct-to-consumer (D2C) and through online channel partners. Nogin frees its customers to focus on their brands while running as much or as little of the infrastructure as they choose. Founded in 2010, Nogin optimizes the entire ecommerce lifecycle for such D2C brands as bebe, Brookstone, Hurley, and Kenneth Cole, achieving average growth of more than 40% in annual gross merchandise value (GMV) in the first year. To learn more, visit www.nogin.com or follow us on LinkedIn and on Twitter at @ Nogincommerce .

Contacts:

Media Contact:

BOCA Communications for Nogin

nogin@bocacommunications.com