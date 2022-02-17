Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Noitom Receives Epic MegaGrant, Will Further Motion Capture and Virtual Production Development

Noitom Receives Epic MegaGrant, Will Further Motion Capture and Virtual Production Development

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 32 mins ago

State-of-the-art NoitomVPS receives support for further advancement

Featured Image for Noitom International, Inc.

Featured Image for Noitom International, Inc.
Featured Image for Noitom International, Inc.

MIAMI, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —  It was announced today that Noitom International, Inc., the award-winning developer of motion capture hardware systems for gaming, VFX, animation and more, has received an Epic MegaGrant from Epic Games. 

Launched in 2019, Epic MegaGrants is a $100 million program continuing Epic’s long-standing commitment to the success of creators, big and small. The program assists game developers, enterprise professionals, media and entertainment creators, educators, and tool developers creating incredible work with Unreal Engine. Offering grants up to half a million dollars, Epic MegaGrants has helped more than 1,600 recipients around the world. 

Funding obtained as part of Noitom’s MegaGrant will be used for further advancements to NoitomVPS, the company’s complete virtual production solution. Fully integrated with the Unreal Engine Pipeline, NoitomVPS combines Perception Neuron Studio and its hybrid tracking markers with optical cameras for state-of-the-art full body and finger tracking, along with prop and camera tracking. Beginning at less than $50,000, the technology allows smaller studios to successfully complete larger productions in less time and for less money than possible when using traditional production methods. 

“NoitomVPS presents small-to-medium-sized studios with the opportunity to scale their production needs as they grow,” says Alberto Alvarez, Technical Director at Noitom. “From single creators driving one character using our Inertial Mocap solution, Perception Neuron Studio, to our complete virtual production solution that blends our hybrid tracking technology with the latest tools in Unreal Engine, NoitomVPS adapts to support creators needs without compromising on tracking quality. Support from our Epic MegaGrant will aid the Noitom Team to continue development on NoitomVPS and bring this revolutionary tool to more markets in 2022 and beyond.”

The MegaGrant announcement rounds out a hallmark year for NoitomVPS. The virtual production pipeline was used in collaboration with Noitom’s partners worldwide for 3D animation projects streaming on platforms like Discovery Kids and Amazon Prime as well as on the company’s in-house production, “Pacha Mama,” which was awarded two Telly Awards in May 2021. 

* * * 

About Noitom

Founded in 2012, Noitom is dedicated to making motion capture a universal technology. Noitom’s team of dedicated engineers develops world-class motion capture technology for consumer and industrial markets. Noitom’s motion capture systems are applicable for virtual production, animation, robotics, medicine, VFX, 3D and game development. Noitom’s current product line includes Perception Neuron, Hi5VR Glove, MySwing Baseball, and NoitomVPS. Noitom is located in Beijing with its U.S. headquarters in Miami. For further information about Noitom and its services, please visit, http://www.noitom.com. 

For inquiries, please email Elisabeth Barker at pr@noitom.com.

Related Images

Image 1

Noitom – Epic MegaGrant Recipient

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment

  • Featured Image for Noitom International, Inc.

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.