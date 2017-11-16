NOKIA CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES ON 16.11.2017

Nokia Corporation EXCHANGE NOTICE

16.11.2017 at 19:00

Trade date 16.11.2017 Bourse trade BUY Share NOKIA Amount 1 440 292 shares Average price/share 4,1658 EUR Total cost 5 999 995 EUR

The shares held by Nokia Corporation on 16.11.2017

NOKIA 239 537 511



On behalf of Nokia Corporation

OP Corporate Bank Plc

Tomi Korpivaara Jari Villenheimo

For more information, please contact:

Nokia

Communications

Phone: +358 10 448 4900

Email: [email protected]

www.nokia.com