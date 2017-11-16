Nokia Corporation EXCHANGE NOTICE
16.11.2017 at 19:00
NOKIA CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES ON 16.11.2017
|Trade date
|16.11.2017
|Bourse trade
|BUY
|Share
|NOKIA
|Amount
|1 440 292
|shares
|Average price/share
|4,1658
|EUR
|Total cost
|5 999 995
|EUR
The shares held by Nokia Corporation on 16.11.2017
NOKIA 239 537 511
On behalf of Nokia Corporation
OP Corporate Bank Plc
Tomi Korpivaara Jari Villenheimo
For more information, please contact:
Nokia
Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email: [email protected]
www.nokia.com
