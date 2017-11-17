NOKIA CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES ON 17.11.2017

Nokia Corporation EXCHANGE NOTICE



17.11.2017 at 19:00



Trade date 17.11.2017 Bourse trade BUY Share NOKIA Amount 1 429 083 shares Average price/share 4,1985 EUR Total cost 6 000 000 EUR

The shares held by Nokia Corporation on 17.11.2017



NOKIA 240 966 594



On behalf of Nokia Corporation



OP Corporate Bank Plc



Tomi Korpivaara Jari Villenheimo



