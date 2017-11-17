Nokia Corporation EXCHANGE NOTICE
17.11.2017 at 19:00
NOKIA CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES ON 17.11.2017
|Trade date
|17.11.2017
|Bourse trade
|BUY
|Share
|NOKIA
|Amount
|1 429 083
|shares
|Average price/share
|4,1985
|EUR
|Total cost
|6 000 000
|EUR
The shares held by Nokia Corporation on 17.11.2017
NOKIA 240 966 594
On behalf of Nokia Corporation
OP Corporate Bank Plc
Tomi Korpivaara Jari Villenheimo
For more information, please contact:
Nokia
Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email: [email protected]
www.nokia.com
Nasdaq NewsFeed
GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)
- NOKIA CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES ON 17.11.2017 - November 17, 2017
- Kretschmar®, Save Mart, and Country Music Star Easton Corbin Team Up to Support Make-A-Wish® Northeastern California and Northern Nevada - November 17, 2017
- OMXS30 Expiration Value 83/17 - November 17, 2017