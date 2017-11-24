NOKIA CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES ON 24.11.2017

Nokia Corporation EXCHANGE NOTICE

24.11.2017 at 19:00

Trade date 24.11.2017 Bourse trade BUY Share NOKIA Amount 1 408 680 shares Average price/share 4,2593 EUR Total cost 5 999 996 EUR

The shares held by Nokia Corporation on 24.11.2017

NOKIA 247 958 699

On behalf of Nokia Corporation

OP Corporate Bank Plc

Tomi Korpivaara Jari Villenheimo

