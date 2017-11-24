Nokia Corporation EXCHANGE NOTICE
24.11.2017 at 19:00
NOKIA CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES ON 24.11.2017
|Trade date
|24.11.2017
|Bourse trade
|BUY
|Share
|NOKIA
|Amount
|1 408 680
|shares
|Average price/share
|4,2593
|EUR
|Total cost
|5 999 996
|EUR
The shares held by Nokia Corporation on 24.11.2017
NOKIA 247 958 699
On behalf of Nokia Corporation
OP Corporate Bank Plc
Tomi Korpivaara Jari Villenheimo
For more information, please contact:
Nokia
Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email: [email protected]
www.nokia.com
