Nokia introduces new, carrier-grade in-home Wi-Fi solution

Nokia Wi-Fi solution for carriers provides unmatched gigabit coverage to every corner of the home, getting rid of dead zones and interference

New Broadcom Air-IQ technology allows for identification of 17 unique interference sources through both 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi spectrums

9 October 2017

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today introduced its carrier-grade, in-home Nokia Wi-Fi, which will bring an unmatched gigabit connectivity experience to every corner of the home. The Nokia Wi-Fi portfolio consists of a new line of Wi-Fi gateways and extenders, and ensures that any service – be it video, gaming or plain surfing – is possible with a superior user experience. In addition, the Wi-Fi experience and coverage is optimized by industry first Wi-Fi interference detection and identification. For service providers, the Nokia solution will result in happier subscribers and help decrease Wi-Fi related support costs.

Around 30% of calls to a Communication Service Provider’s (CSP) helpdesk today are related to poor in-home connectivity. While CSP’s have been bringing gigabit broadband connections to the home, they typically don’t control the in-house coverage situation. With the Nokia Wi-Fi portfolio, CSPs will be able to offer a managed whole-home Wi-Fi solution which will reduce customer churn and provide opportunities for new CSP services.

One of the main challenges of the in-home Wi-Fi network is intermediate interference which can be caused by other Wi-Fi devices (the neighbor’s network for instance) or non-Wi-Fi devices including microwaves, baby monitors, LTE, cordless phones and wireless game controllers. This interference is even more problematic in an apartment building with a large number of neighbors.

By using Broadcom’s BCM4363 WLAN chipset with Air-IQ technology, Nokia is enabling best-in-class Wi-Fi performance by analyzing and avoiding these interference effects, allowing the extension of the Gigabit experience to every corner of the home. Air-IQ helps to minimize connectivity issues, significantly reducing the associated helpdesk costs and number of truck rolls required for a service provider.

Nokia’s meshed Wi-Fi solution consists of a premium and basic tier which will provide a flexible solution to meet every type of deployment needs. The Nokia Wi-Fi gateways can identify as much as seventeen different interference sources occurring at 2.4 GHz or 5 GHz, outperforming any current product on the market, which typically detects about four. With the knowledge and statistics provided by Air-IQ, the Nokia wireless gateways can choose the best channel of operation or band, steering devices to avoid disruptive interference.

Federico Guillèn, president of Nokia Fixed Networks, said: “Everyone knows how tedious malfunctioning Wi-Fi networks can be. People demand instant connectivity and perfect coverage throughout their homes. Nokia in-home Wi-Fi delivers just that. Nokia Wi-Fi will be a great tool for service providers to increase customer loyalty and focus on new revenue streams. As they lease the central home gateway and have a trusted relationship with subscribers, they have a key role to play in delivering the Digital Home.”

Greg Fischer, senior vice president and general manager, Broadband Carrier Access, said: Broadcom is excited to partner with Nokia to bring to market the unique advantages of Air-IQ technology. Wi-Fi is becoming a managed service offering at many broadband operators around the world and, as a result, the unique insight provided by Air-IQ becomes essential to ensure best-in-class performance while minimizing total cost of ownership.”

Chris DePuy, Founder and Technology Analyst at 650 Group, said: “The home Wi-Fi market is undergoing a revolution as consumers demand smarter, coordinated Wi-Fi systems that can scale seamlessly as additional wireless devices are added. In recent years, growth rates of Wi-Fi Extenders and Mesh Wi-Fi systems have outpaced other consumer wireless infrastructure devices.”

Join Nokia at Broadband World Forum 2017, booth E104, and discover how we can help you navigate the possibilities of the connected world to enable new experiences in people’s lives each day.

Interesting links

Nokia Intelligent Access website

Nokia Intelligent Access Press Release

Nokia Digital Home website

About Nokia

We create the technology to connect the world. Powered by the research and innovation of Nokia Bell Labs, we serve communications service providers, governments, large enterprises and consumers, with the industry’s most complete, end-to-end portfolio of products, services and licensing.

From the enabling infrastructure for 5G and the Internet of Things, to emerging applications in virtual reality and digital health, we are shaping the future of technology to transform the human experience. nokia.com

Media Inquiries

Nokia

Communications

Phone: +358 10 448 4900

Email: [email protected]