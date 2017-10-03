Breaking News
Nomination Committee; Lindab International AB (publ)

Lindab announces that, in accordance with the decision at its Annual General Meeting, the Chairman of the Board, in cooperation with the three largest owners of Lindab have appointed a Nomination Committee, comprising of

  • Sven Hagströmer, representing Creades
  • Per Colléen, representing Fjärde AP-fonden
  • Göran Espelund, representing Lannebo Fonder
  • Peter Nilsson, as Chairman of the Board of Lindab International AB

Sven Hagströmer was appointed Chairman of the Nomination Committee.

In accordance with the decision at the Annual General Meeting, the Nomination Committee shall assess the work and composition of the Board of Directors and present suggestions to the Annual General Meeting of 2018 e.g. concerning:

  • Election of Chairman of the Annual General Meeting of 2018
  • Election of Board of Directors and Chairman of the Board
  • Compensation to the Board of Directors and potential board committees and the Auditors
  • Composition of the Nomination Committee for the Annual General Meeting of 2019

Shareholders who want to contact the Nomination Committee may do so by e-mail to [email protected] or by ordinary mail to “Lindabs Valberedning, Fredrik Liedholm, Lindab International AB, 269 82 Båstad”.

The Company will, together with its report for the 3rd quarter 2017, announce the date for the Annual General Meeting 2018.

Shareholder who wishes to introduce matters to be resolved at the Annual General Meeting 2018 shall by notification to the Chairman of Board (address as indicated above) well in advance of the publication of the Announcement of the Annual General Meeting 2018, which will be in the beginning of April 2018.

Lindab International AB (publ)

Stockholm October 3, 2017

For additional information please contact: Peter Nilsson, Chairman of the Board of Lindab International AB, tel. +46 (0)734-196331 or to Fredrik Liedholm, General Counsel Lindab AB tel. +46 (0)723-88 57 42

Lindab in brief:

Lindab develops, manufactures, markets and distributes products and system solutions for simplified construction and improved indoor climate. The products are characterised by their high quality, ease of assembly, energy efficiency, consideration towards the environment, and are delivered with high levels of service. Altogether, this increases customer value.

The Group had sales of SEK 7,849 m in 2016 and is established in 32 countries with approximately 5,100 employees. The main market is non-residential construction, which accounts for 80 percent of sales, while residential accounts for 20 percent of sales. During 2016, the Nordic market accounted for 47 percent, Western Europe for 33 percent, CEE/CIS (Central and Eastern Europe plus other former Soviet states) for 17 percent and Other markets for 3 percent of total sales.

The share is listed on the Nasdaq OMX Nordic Exchange, Stockholm List, Mid Cap, under the ticker symbol LIAB.

