Nomination Committee; Lindab International AB (publ)

Lindab announces that, in accordance with the decision at its Annual General Meeting, the Chairman of the Board, in cooperation with the three largest owners of Lindab have appointed a Nomination Committee, comprising of

Sven Hagströmer, representing Creades

Per Colléen, representing Fjärde AP-fonden

Göran Espelund, representing Lannebo Fonder

Peter Nilsson, as Chairman of the Board of Lindab International AB

Sven Hagströmer was appointed Chairman of the Nomination Committee.

In accordance with the decision at the Annual General Meeting, the Nomination Committee shall assess the work and composition of the Board of Directors and present suggestions to the Annual General Meeting of 2018 e.g. concerning:

Election of Chairman of the Annual General Meeting of 2018

Election of Board of Directors and Chairman of the Board

Compensation to the Board of Directors and potential board committees and the Auditors

Composition of the Nomination Committee for the Annual General Meeting of 2019

Shareholders who want to contact the Nomination Committee may do so by e-mail to [email protected] or by ordinary mail to “Lindabs Valberedning, Fredrik Liedholm, Lindab International AB, 269 82 Båstad”.

The Company will, together with its report for the 3rd quarter 2017, announce the date for the Annual General Meeting 2018.

Shareholder who wishes to introduce matters to be resolved at the Annual General Meeting 2018 shall by notification to the Chairman of Board (address as indicated above) well in advance of the publication of the Announcement of the Annual General Meeting 2018, which will be in the beginning of April 2018.

Lindab International AB (publ)

Stockholm October 3, 2017

For additional information please contact: Peter Nilsson, Chairman of the Board of Lindab International AB, tel. +46 (0)734-196331 or to Fredrik Liedholm, General Counsel Lindab AB tel. +46 (0)723-88 57 42

