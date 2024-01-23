Nominate a NC woman who has made a significant impact on the business community to the NC Women Business Owners Hall of Fame

Cary, NC, USA, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wendy Coulter, Founder and President of the NC Women Business Owners Hall of Fame announced today that nominations are now open for the 2024 class of inductees. Founded in 2018, the NC Women Business Owners Hall of Fame honors North Carolina’s most successful female entrepreneurs and advocates who have made significant and enduring contributions for women’s entrepreneurial development in North Carolina.

Inductees to the NC Women Business Owners Hall of Fame must meet the criteria stated on the website. Consideration of potential inductees requires that their efforts, accomplishments and impact be documented and widely honored. A nomination form is available on the website at https://ncwbohalloffame.org/nominations/. The nominations window will run through April 30, and the inductees will be honored at the 7th Annual Awards Gala in the Triangle, NC in October, which also marks National Women’s Small Business Month, when the SBA celebrates women-owned businesses and their lasting impact on the economy.

Past inductees to the North Carolina Women Business Owners Hall of Fame include:

2023: Gabi Angelini, Denise Bennett (Advocacy Award), Cameron Cruse, Jan Davis, Judy Fourie, Carol Lilly (Advocacy Award), Teresa Spangler, Angelica Thacker, Amy Wright

2022: Mary Diener, Monica Doss, Van Eure, Katie Gailes (Advocacy Award), Lorraine Johnson, Joan Maxwell, Sepi Saidi

2021: Myjestic “Jessie” Anderson, Senator Sydney Batch (Advocacy Award), Ashley Christensen, Wendy Fletcher Hardee, Shelley McPhatter, Monica Smiley

2020: Dawn Chaney, Wendy Coulter, Carolyn Covington, Kellie Falk, Olalah Njenga, Beth Wood (Advocacy Award)

2019: Ann Bailey, Cindy (Whitehead) Eckert, Andrea Harris, Nancy McFarlane (Advocacy Award), Fabi Preslar, Ashley Thomas

2018: Leah Brown, Mary Cantando, Mildred Council (“Mama Dip”), Linda Craft, Barksdale “Dale” Halton, Janice Bryant Howroyd, Secretary of State Elaine Marshall (Advocacy Award), Elizabeth Nisbet Miller, Sheila Hale Ogle, Sara Garces Roselli, Gloria Shealey

For more information or to nominate a deserving woman to the North Carolina Women Business Owners Hall of Fame, visit https://ncwbohalloffame.org/.

If you are interested in sponsoring the event, contact Wendy Coulter at 919-812-0284 or by email to [email protected].

If you are interested in serving on the selection committee, contact Johnny Bass at [email protected].

About the North Carolina Women Business Owners Hall of Fame:

Founded in 2018, the NC Women Business Owners Hall of Fame honors North Carolina’s most successful female entrepreneurs and advocates who have made significant and enduring contributions for women’s entrepreneurial development in North Carolina. Selection for the North Carolina Women Business Owners Hall of Fame requires that the woman’s efforts, accomplishments and impact be documented and widely honored within the business community. Further, the criteria for induction into the Hall of Fame emphasizes the descriptors “significant”, “enduring contributions” and “impact” on women’s entrepreneurial development. For more information, visit https://ncwbohalloffame.org/.

CONTACT: Wendy Coulter North Carolina Women Business Owners Hall of Fame (919) 812-0284 [email protected]