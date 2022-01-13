Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Nominations Open for 2022 American Humane Hero Dog Awards

Nominations Open for 2022 American Humane Hero Dog Awards

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 9 mins ago

National campaign honoring heroic and loving canines back for twelfth year;Winners to be honored at red carpet awards gala reaching millions

2022 Hero Dog Awards image

The 2022 American Humane Hero Dog Awards are now officially open for nominations!

The 2022 American Humane Hero Dog Awards are now officially open for nominations!

Hero Dog Awards logo

The American Humane Hero Dog Awards seek out and honor the nation's most courageous canines

The American Humane Hero Dog Awards seek out and honor the nation’s most courageous canines

WASHINGTON, D.C., Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — American Humane, the country’s first national humane organization, has announced the official start of the 2022 American Humane Hero Dog Awards® campaign. The twelfth annual, year-long campaign seeks to identify and honor the best of our best friends and will culminate this fall with the star-studded “American Humane Hero Dog Awards” gala on November 11 in Palm Beach. The event reaches and is eagerly followed by millions of animal lovers around the world every year.

Dog owners across the country are invited to visit www.herodogawards.org and nominate their heroic hound in one of seven categories. This fall, the top dog in each category will appear at the star-studded, red-carpet awards gala and one of the seven will be named the American Hero Dog of the year – the most prestigious honor a canine can receive.

The seven categories for 2022 are: Law Enforcement and Detection Dogs, Military Dogs, Therapy Dogs, Service Dogs, Shelter Dogs, Search and Rescue Dogs and Guide/Hearing Dogs. Following the nomination period, which ends on March 16th, 21 semifinalists (the top three in each category) will be chosen in a first round of voting by the public. The second round, featuring a combination of public and celebrity judge voting, will narrow the field to seven category finalists who will then vie, through a final round of public and celebrity judge voting, for the title of 2022 American Hero Dog.

During the past dozen years, Americans have cast millions of votes for thousands of dogs, all seeking the coveted title of American Hero Dog. The program draws the support and participation of top celebrity dog lovers from all over the world. Hosts, judges, award presenters and entertainment acts have included Vivica A. Fox, Jay Leno, Billy Crystal, Betty White, Ariel Winter, Rebecca Romijn, Faithe Herman, Marcus Scribner, Dean Cain, Katharine McPhee, Shannen Doherty, Whoopi Goldberg, Denise Richards, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Chelsea Handler, Martin Short, Jewel, Wilson Phillips, Carson Kressley, Miranda Lambert, Pauley Perrette, Kristin Chenoweth, Naomi Judd, Eric Stonestreet, Fred Willard, Danica McKellar and many, many more.

“Whether they protect us on the battlefield, help us with medical challenges, or just lighten our spirits with an enthusiastic kiss after a hard day, dogs save and improve our lives every day,” said Dr. Robin Ganzert, American Humane’s president and CEO. “The American Humane Hero Dog Awards is our way of saluting our best friends and we invite every dog lover to take a few minutes to recognize the love, skill and loyalty these remarkable animals show us every day by nominating their canine companion now at www.HeroDogAwards.org.”

 Key dates for the 2022 American Humane Hero Dog Awards contest include:

  • Nominations:                                                              Jan. 13 – March 16
  • 1st Round Voting:                                                       March 30 – May 12
  • 2nd Round Voting:                                                     June 2 – July 22
  • 3rd Round Voting:                                                      August 5 – September 13
  • Hero Dog Awards gala:                                              Coming this fall

 All rounds open and close at 12 p.m. Pacific Time.

 More information about the 2022 American Humane Hero Dog Awards, including complete contest rules and entry information, can be obtained by visiting www.herodogawards.org and be sure to follow us on Facebook and Twitter. More information on sponsorship opportunities can be had by emailing Laura Wright at LauraW@AmericanHumane.org or by calling 1-800-227-4645.

 About American Humane

American Humane is the country’s first national humane organization, founded in 1877. For more information, please visit www.americanhumane.org. Please follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

 

Attachments

  • 2022 Hero Dog Awards image
  • Hero Dog Awards logo 
CONTACT: Mark Stubis
American Humane
202-677-4227
marks@americanhumane.org

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.