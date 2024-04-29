SPOKANE, Wash., April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — nomnom, a wholly owned subsidiary of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc., is taking a lucky rewards customer and a friend out to a Major League Baseball game during its “Bases Loaded Fly-Away Sweepstakes.”

From May 1 to July 31, nomnom rewards members will have a chance to win a roundtrip vacation for two to Colorado, which includes a Southwest gift card, 2-night hotel stay at The Rally Hotel, two Spokane Indians jerseys and two tickets to a Colorado Rockies game.

“Summer is the perfect time to offer our rewards members a fun sweepstakes for a chance to win a trip to Colorado to enjoy America’s pastime,” said Brian Gray, Head of Marketing at Par Pacific Holdings. “Stay tuned on the nomnom app for $0.15 cents per gallon off everyday savings and surprise giveaways throughout the year.”

To participate, customers who have downloaded the nomnom app simply need to click on the Bases Loaded Fly-Away Sweepstakes to enter. One winner will be randomly selected in August. No purchase is necessary to enter and customers are only allowed to enter once.

To enjoy nomnom’s everyday savings and to stay informed of the latest deals, download the nomnom app on your smartphone or tablet. Follow nomnom on Instagram and like us on Facebook.

About nomnom

For busy people on the go, nomnom puts you in the fast lane to a full tank and a happy belly because nomnom takes snacking to the next level by offering indulgent foods that you love and a friendly, convenient stop for all the essentials you need to fuel your day. Indulge in the delicious world of nomnom! With over 30 bustling locations and ongoing expansions, discover your nearest nomnom store in Washington and Idaho today! nomnom Rewards members can enjoy a daily discount of 15 cents per gallon all-day, every day, receive additional discounts on gas and win cool prizes.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c2ded492-bd4f-4da6-8fa0-61b38a1a7b41