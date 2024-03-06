Key non-alcoholic steatohepatitis treatment market players include Pfizer, Inc., Inventiva, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Novo Nordisk A/S, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Galectin Therapeutics, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Brsitol-Myers Squibb Company, Can Fite, Zydus Lifesciences Ltd., and Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation.

New York , March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global non-alcoholic steatohepatitis treatment market size is predicted to expand at 18% CAGR between 2023 and 2035. The market is projected to garner a revenue of USD 48.3 billion by the end of 2035, up from a revenue of USD 5.2 billion in the year 2022. The growth of the market is attributed to the growing number of obese people. Obesity is the main cause of fatty liver problems as it increases the accumulation of fatty tissue in the liver. In the United States, about 42% of people are obese, with black adults being about 50% fatter. Compared to one in five people in the past, about one in four is overweight today.

In addition, positive results from clinical trials of therapeutic drugs are believed to be among the factors driving the growth of the non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) drugs market. For example, traces in an analysis of Intercept’s phase 3 recovery study of obeticholic acid showed that some positive substances, such as B. OCA 25 mg, achieved important goals of improving liver fibrosis without worsening NASH. In addition, OCA 25 mg demonstrated a double response rate in reducing liver fibrosis without worsening NASH compared to placebo.

Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Treatment Market: Key Takeaways

Market in North America to propel highest growth

The vitamin E and pioglitazone segment to garner the highest growth

Market in Europe to grow at a highest rate

Increasing Cases of Obesity across the Globe to Boost Market Growth

NASH tend to develop in the people who are overweight or at a risk of obesity. As per the data of the World Health Organization, around the world, 650 million adults, 340 million teenagers, and 39 million children are obese. Moreover, this count is expected to continuously rise owing to the unhealthy lifestyle of people. It is anticipated that by 2025, there are likely be 167 million adults and children living with obesity. The rising incidence of metabolic disorders, sedentary lifestyles, and obesity contribute to the escalating prevalence of NASH globally. As the number of diagnosed cases increases, there is a growing demand for effective and targeted treatment options. Increased awareness among both healthcare professionals and the general population has led to more proactive screening and diagnosis of NASH. This heightened awareness drives the demand for therapeutic interventions and fuels the growth of the NASH treatment market. The pipeline of NASH treatments is expanding, with pharmaceutical companies investing in research and development to discover novel therapies. This commitment to innovation contributes to the growth of the non-alcoholic steatohepatitis treatment market by providing healthcare professionals with a broader array of treatment options.

Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Treatment Industry: Regional Overview

The global non-alcoholic steatohepatitis treatment market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Expanding Government Funding and Support to Drive the Market Growth in North America Region

The non-alcoholic steatohepatitis treatment market in North America region is estimated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2035. The growth of the market can be attributed majorly to the rising cases of non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases. Around 80 million to 100 million Americans are affected by non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. It has become the leading cause for liver transplant, surpassing hepatitis C. Moreover, out of total people suffering with NAFLD, around 30 million are affected by specifically non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Additionally, the rising expenditure on the treatment of NASH patients is expected to boost the market growth in North America. The annual healthcare expense for NASH in the United States is around USD 5 billion. The expenditure entails various facilities, including testing, treatment, transplants, and hospitalization. Government funding plays a crucial role in fostering a favorable environment for NASH research and development. It encourages collaboration between academia, industry, and healthcare institutions, ultimately accelerating the pace of discovering and bringing effective non-alcoholic steatohepatitis treatment market.

Growing Investments in NASH Research and Drug Development to Propel the Growth in the Europe Region

The European non-alcoholic steatohepatitis treatment market is estimated to garner the highest CAGR by the end of 2035. Investments in NASH research by pharmaceutical companies and research institutions in Europe contribute to a robust pipeline of potential treatment options. This commitment to innovation fuels the growth of the NASH treatment market by providing a diverse range of therapeutic solutions. The segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.6% over the forecast period. Moreover, the market in Europe generated a revenue of USD 1,485.7 million in 2022. The market growth in the region is credited to the rise in the size of the obese population. According to the WHO European Regional Obesity Report 2022, 59% of adults and roughly one in three children (29% of boys and 27% of girls) in the region are overweight or obese. Collaborations between pharmaceutical companies, biotech firms, and academic institutions in Europe foster innovation and resource sharing. Such partnerships accelerate the development of NASH treatments, addressing the unmet medical needs of the European population.

Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Treatment Segmentation by Drug Type

Vitamin E and Pioglitazone

Obeticholic Acid

Lanifibranor

Semaglutide

Resmetirom

Aramchol

Others

The vitamin E and pioglitazone segment is anticipated to hold the largest share in the global non-alcoholic steatohepatitis treatment market during the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the increasing effectiveness of vitamin E and pioglitazone in treating NASH patients. In an experiment of using pioglitazone for treating 52 NASH patient with type-II diabetes and 49 with prediabetes. The result showed that compared to 46% of patients without diabetes, 48% of type 2 diabetes patients achieved the primary outcome. Compared to 26% of people without type 2 diabetes, resolution of NASH was achieved in 44% of those patients. On the other hand, few experiments have shown that a dose of 800 IU per day of vitamin E is beneficial for active NASH adult patients without any form of diabetes. Vitamin E acts as an antioxidant, protecting liver cells from oxidative damage caused by free radicals. The recognition of its efficacy in mitigating oxidative stress has driven interest in Vitamin E as a therapeutic option for NASH. This natural compound’s ability to counteract the inflammatory processes associated with NASH positions it as a growth driver in the treatment market.

Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Treatment Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail & Specialty Pharmacies

The retail & specialty pharmacies segment is anticipated to hold a significant share of the global non-alcoholic steatohepatitis treatment market during the forecast period. NASH is a chronic disease that forces patient to be on medication for a very long period, that boost the sales of NASH drugs from the retail pharmacies. NASH therapeutic should be continuously received by the patient otherwise it can lead to severe issues, such as liver failure, liver transplantation, and even liver cancer. In the cases of liver cancer, NASH is combined with liver cancer therapeutics which reduces its efficacy. Therefore, it is important to continue the course of drugs for NASH. The segment growth is major attributed to homecare facilities that are connected to retail pharmacies, which in turn boost the demand for off-label drugs. Few pharmaceutical corporations have indicated that the total medication market for NASH is worth around USD 35 Billion. The expansion of preventive healthcare services positions retail pharmacies as key players in public health initiatives. With an increasing focus on preventive care, retail pharmacies attract a broader customer base seeking convenient access to vaccinations and screenings, driving overall business growth.

Few of the well-known market leaders in the global non-alcoholic steatohepatitis treatment market that are profiled by Research Nester are Pfizer, Inc., Inventiva, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Novo Nordisk A/S, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Galectin Therapeutics, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Brsitol-Myers Squibb Company, Can Fite, Zydus Lifesciences Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation, and other key market players.

Recent Development in the Market

Novo Nordisk A/S announced the extension of their collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for clinical trials in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The companies plan to carry out a phase 2b double-blind, placebo-controlled study to examine the safety and effectiveness of semaglutide, a GLP-1 receptor agonist from Novo Nordisk, and a fixed-dose combination of cilofexor, an investigational FXR agonist, and firsocostat, an investigational ACC inhibitor.

Pfizer, Inc. announces the fast-track designation grant from U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to company’s investigational combination medication for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and liver fibrosis. This will speed up the review process and make it easier to create new medications and vaccines that are meant to treat or prevent serious illnesses and meet unmet medical needs.

