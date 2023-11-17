Increasing incidences of damaged goods during transfer and shifting are raising the adoption of non-cushioned products that offer sealed packaging and enhance transportation activities in the United States. Key Players Develop Secure, Reliable, and Safe Non-cushioned Mailer to Promote Hygiene. FMI Decode’s More

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global non-cushioned mailer market is estimated to capture a CAGR of 5.60% during the forecast period. The global market is anticipated to secure US$ 1,443.4 million in 2024 and reach a valuation of US$ 2,489 million by 2034.

Manufacturers Bring Opportunities to Expand the Global Market

Packaging manufacturers generate new ideas and innovations to reduce workload and improve packaging solutions and consumer safety. These manufacturers integrate advanced technologies to offer their clients and consumers hassle-free services. Plant-based packaging materials are popular among food manufacturers to keep their packed food fresh and tasty.

The packaging sector is adopting innovative technology with eco-friendly solutions to reduce waste and improve consumers’ desires. The innovation of biodegradable packaging solutions is fueling consumers’ adoption of non-cushioned mailers. Manufacturers are developing intelligent packaging solutions by adopting barcode and printing technology, surging the demand for non-cushioned mailers.

These technologies make it easy to find a path for consumers’ products with descriptions and data that satisfy their desires. On the other hand, consumers’ demand for non-cushioned mailers is growing to reduce weight, improve packaging and be easy to deliver. Various developing and developed countries are adopting quick and reliable solutions to transfer their services from one place to another to enhance consumers’ expectations.

Manufacturers offer these services to various businesses by replacing traditional packaging methods to overlap new technologies, increasing the demand for non-cushioned mailers. Manufacturers enhance their performance to develop low-quality and accurate packaging printing solutions to maintain inventory through tracking.

These opportunities are likely to bring new changes to better packaging solutions during the forecast period.

“New packaging method shaken human mind and soul and looking forward toward innovations. Bringing sustainability is a key solution to save the environment and reduce corrosion are increasing the adoption of non-cushioned mailers,” says Ismail Sutaria, Principal consultant at Future Market Insights

Key Takeaways:

The non-cushioned mailer market is registering a CAGR of 5.60% between 2024 and 2034.

The United States is expected to register a CAGR of 4.30% by dominating the global market by 2034.

India is anticipated to capture a CAGR of 6.80% of the global market in 2034.

Germany is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.20% in the global market in 2034.

China significantly drives the global market with a CAGR of 6.30%.

With a CAGR of 4.0%, the United Kingdom is rapidly advancing in the global market.

The postal service sector is estimated to lead the global market during the forecast period.

Polythylene material is likely to register a maximum share in the global market by 2034.

Comparative Analysis of the Adjacent Non-cushioned Mailer Market

Differentiating Aspects Non-cushioned Mailer Market CAGR (2024 to 2034) 5.60 % Growth Factors Increasing demand for versatile, cost-effective, durable, and flexible packaging Market Trend Focus on eco-friendly mailing options, seamless technology, and rising postal services Market Restraint Supply chain disruptions and changing consumer preferences





Key Players in the Non-cushioned Mailer Market

The global non-cushioned mailer market is highly consolidated among increasingly numerous players that invest their valuable amount in research activities to innovate improved products. These players and distribution channels are capturing vast revenue in the global market. They offer attractive product discounts to engage more audiences with unique deals.

These players are transparent about their products to satisfy consumers’ desires. Each player contributes their role by adopting innovative technologies, ideas, and advanced packaging designs. They provide corrosion-free and fresh packaging solutions to deliver products to consumers at their doorstep. These players are likely to catch new opportunities in the coming period through their plans, policies, research, and innovations.

Recent Development in the Non-cushioned Mailer Market

In 2022, EverTec announced its approval of receiving a certificate for recyclability from the Federal Trade Commission. EvenTec is a prominent leader in the non-cushioned mailer packaging industry and is likely to expand its product portfolio in the coming years.

Fuji Seal International, Inc

Uline

Packaging Corporation of America

Sealed Air Corporation

3M Company

Coveris Holding S.A.

Amcor Limited

Staples Inc

Intertape Polymer Group Inc

Key Segments in the Non-cushioned Mailer Market

By Material Type:

Polyethylene

Kraft Paper

Metallic Foil

Polypropylene

Bubble-lined

Corrugated

By End Use:

Postal Services

E-commerce and Retail

Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

Apparel and Fashion

Food & Beverages

By Region:

North America

Europe

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Author

Ismail Sutaria (Principal Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail’s strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics.

Ismail is a regular at industry conferences and expos and has been widely covered in electronic and print media. He is a Speaker at our upcoming Talk show – Rise of the Intelligent Packaging. Ismail has been quoted in leading publications, including the European Pharmaceutical Review and the European Adhesive Tape Association.

