Non-Invasive Brain Trauma Monitoring Devices Market To Reach USD 16.99 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

Non-Invasive Brain Trauma Monitoring Devices Market Size – USD 9.40 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 7.7%, Non-Invasive Brain Trauma Monitoring Devices Industry Trends – Product launches and research for advanced Non-Invasive Brain Trauma Monitoring Devices

New york, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rising cases of neurological disorders, increasing awareness of new treatment procedures associated with brain trauma, growth in the advancements of brain trauma monitoring devices, increasing preference for non-invasive diagnostics, are key factors contributing to high CAGR of Non-Invasive Brain Trauma Monitoring Devices during forecast period.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Non-Invasive Brain Trauma Monitoring Devices market was valued at USD 9.40 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 16.99 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 7.7%. The projected growth is mainly due to applications of non-invasive brain trauma monitoring devices in neurotrauma and other brain disorders. Neurotrauma is a hazardous public health problem that deserves the attention of the world’s health community.

The increasing load of Brain Trauma Injuries may be a leading explanation for neurodegenerative disorders like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. As a result, there are varied initiatives taken at the regional and world levels to form awareness that expedited a significant designation rate, therefore governing the expansion of non-invasive brain trauma monitoring devices. WHO has conducted research which showed that traumatic brain injury (TBI) usually requires long-term care and therefore incurs an economic cost to health systems. For this reason, various countries need to develop surveillance systems and conduct epidemiologic studies to estimate the impact of neurotrauma among their people to guide the development of more effective preventive methods. Several methods have already proven effective, such as the use of motorcycle helmets, head supports in vehicles or sports equipment.

The Technological progress in the area is concerned with precision, and affordability that are supporting the trade growth. For example, recently obtainable non-invasive intracranial pressure monitors, like Transcranial physicist (TCD), are correct in positioning and making a far better pressure gradient and additionally transportation with additional accuracy within the treatment. The Minimally Invasive Surgeries are less traumatic to patients and facilitate quicker recovery with fewer hurdles. In minimally invasive medicine surgeries, non-invasive brain trauma observance devices play an important role. Thus, the rising volume of MIS is propelling the Non-Invasive Brain Trauma Monitoring Devices industry’s growth.

The critical target population during this market includes individuals who are senior citizens or above the age of 60 years. This section of the community is at a more significant risk for brain trauma and their co-morbidities. The world geriatric population is on arise, thus acting as an essential driver for the Non-Invasive Brain Trauma Monitoring Devices market.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Non-Invasive Brain Trauma Monitoring Devices market is growing at a CAGR of 8.1% in the Asia Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, with 7.9% and 7.8% CAGR, respectively. High brain trauma cases across the globe are the key factor to accelerate the non-invasive brain trauma monitoring devices market growth during forecast period across all regions

As of 2018, Traumatic Brain Injuries is the dominating Non-Invasive Brain Trauma Monitoring Devices application, which holds 26% of the global Non-Invasive Brain Trauma Monitoring Devices market. Asia Pacific market is the chief revenue-generating source for this product segment, followed by North America and Europe regions

Neurological centers are expected to be the fastest-growing market segment during the forecast period 2019-2026, with a CAGR of 8.3%. The availability of skilled professionals and state of the art equipment’s in the centers will help to gain momentum in the non-invasive brain trauma monitoring devices market.

Other Application segments (that includes Autism, Schizophrenia, Depression, Dementia, Dyslexia) was valued at USD 1.88 billion and is expected to reach USD 3.31 billion by 2026

Europe is expected to account for 30% of the global Non-Invasive Brain Trauma Monitoring Devices market. The aging population and availability of the latest treatment procedures available in the healthcare system will help witness Non-Invasive Brain Trauma Monitoring Devices growth in the region.

The high cost associated with the mechanism, lack of availability of equipment’s and skilled professionals in developing regions are likely to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Key participants include Natus Medical, Inc., Nihon Kohden Corporation, Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Advanced Brain Monitoring, CAS Medical Systems, Inc., Siemens, Inc., Compumedics Ltd., Medtronic PLC., Integra Lifesciences

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Non-Invasive Brain Trauma Monitoring Devices market on the basis of type, application, end use, and region:

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Monitoring Devices

MRI

CT scanner

PET scanner

EEG

MEG

Other

Accessories

Electrodes

Sensors

Other

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Traumatic Brain Injuries

Parkinson

Headache disorders

Epilepsy

Other Applications

End User Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Hospital

Neurological Centers

Diagnostics Labs

Emergency Care Units

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa Latin America

Brazil

