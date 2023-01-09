Increase in popularity of home-cooked food as a result of trend toward nutritious eating is expected to drive the global non-stick cookware market

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global non-stick cookware market was worth US$ 19.5 Bn in 2021 and is estimated to touch value of US$ 31.4 Bn by 2031. Market forecast projects industry growth at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2031. Cooking with non-stick cookware requires the least amount of oil possible, which is expected to favorably impact the market. Rise in demand for non-stick cookware made of polytetrafluoroethylene and ceramic coating is likely to drive industry growth. High demand for modular kitchens and an increase in home renovation spending are both expected to accelerate market development. Additionally, growth of the gourmet cuisine industry is also anticipated to hold promising opportunities for market participants.

Food does not stick to a pan when it is coated with a non-stick coating. Manufacturers are making a wide range of non-stick cookware available through retail channels in order to meet continuously changing customer demand. This factor is expected to foster growth in the global non-stick cookware market during the forecast period.

Non-stick cooking surfaces are coated with Teflon, a popular brand of polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE). Non-stick cookware is easy to use, scratch-proof, and simple to clean. They come in a variety of substances, including enameled iron, ceramic coating, Teflon, and anodized aluminum.

According to a market research on non-stick cookware, benefits such as hydrophobic property and reasonably excellent heat tolerance are what motivate manufacturers to use Teflon or PTFE in their products. In appliances, PTFE lowers friction and saves energy. Teflon pans, often regarded as the finest non-stick cookware, have the benefit of equal heat distribution, which speeds up cooking.

Key Findings of Market Report

Technological development and rapid shift in consumer preferences and are influencing the non-stick cookware market trends. According to consumer demand, top non-stick pan manufacturers offer products that are custom-made. Non-stick stainless-steel cookware is dishwasher and oven safe and suitable for all heat sources, including induction systems. The usage of eco-friendly non-stick cookware and introduction of smart pans are two recent developments. Products with unique non-stick coatings are being introduced, opening up new business prospects for market players.

According to a study on the expansion of the ceramic cookware industry, ceramic coating is a novel material that is regarded as an environmentally friendly alternative since it is devoid of metals such as aluminum, copper, lead, nickel, chromium, iron, and cadmium. Ceramic does not have PTFE or PFOA. Firms are coating ceramic surfaces with more layers, giving cooking pots made of ceramic thicker surfaces. This lengthens the operational life of products.

Based on distribution channel, the online channel is predicted to witness rising sales as more customers have access to branded products as well as product knowledge. Consumers are increasingly opting to buy products online as more e-commerce platforms are developed. Online sales are also rising as a result of growing accessibility to a wide variety of non-stick cookware built from various materials.

Global Non-stick Cookware Market: Growth Opportunities

Non-stick cookware is becoming more popular since it allows for cooking with less oil. The oil warms up rapidly as well. Growing concerns about health encourage consumers to choose kitchenware that consumes less oil, which is expected to drive the global industry. Additionally, washing the surface of non-stick cookware entails less effort and time. Rise in popularity of home cooking as a result of tendency toward healthy and clean eating is what drives market demand for non-stick cookware.

Kitchenware is viewed as a lifestyle item by urban dwellers. Non-stick cookware is considered to be more premium than standard cookware, thus witnessing increasing demand. Cookware is being modified from a useful kitchen item to a symbol of an aspirational lifestyle due to changes in the lifestyle of people living in metropolitan areas. Higher spending on home repairs and renovations as well as rising consumer demand for modular kitchens are positively affecting the dynamics of the global market for non-stick cookware.

Global Non-stick Cookware Market: Regional Landscape

Europe holds the leading market share due to the rise in demand for ceramic coated non-stick skillets, as well as increasing innovation in numerous non-stick cookware products and availability of highly specialized collections. Growth in non-stick cookware sales through online platforms is expected to fuel business opportunities in Europe. Germany is expected to have the highest market share in Europe during the forecast period due to the presence of numerous companies.

The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to see significant growth due to the rapid rise in consumer spending on premium home products. Furthermore, surge in online sales of non-stick cookware with reliable, trendy, and innovative designs, notably in India, Japan, and China, is expected to propel the global industry. Increase in usage of ceramic coating is expected to fuel market value of non-stick cookware products.

Global Non-stick Cookware Market: Key Players

Gibson Brands, Inc.

Calphalon (Newell Brands LLC)

Hawkins Cookers Limited

Farberware Licensing Company, LLC

TTK Prestige Limited

Bradshaw International, Inc.

Global Non-stick Cookware Market: Segmentation

Material Type

Teflon Coated

Anodized Aluminum Coated

Enameled Iron Coated

Ceramic Coating

Others

Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

