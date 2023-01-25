Demand For Non-Woven Adhesives Is Anticipated To Increase Rapidly Owing To Rising Product Use In Feminine Hygiene, Baby Care, And Adult Incontinence Applications.

Rockville, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global non-woven adhesives market is forecasted to reach a valuation of USD 7.3 billion by the end of 2033, according to data provided by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider. The market is predicted to advance at an impressive CAGR of 9.6% through 2033.

Non-woven adhesives are synthetic fibers that are produced through extrusion procedures and involve the melting of thermoplastic polymers into a molten state. After this process, they are forced through a die under high pressure. These steps can result in the bonding of polymer molecules at the molecular level. Based on various properties, including high cohesion strength, softness, ease of use, low odor, high elasticity, heat resistance, and excellent processability, the demand for non-woven adhesives is anticipated to increase rapidly over the coming years. They perform better as compared to traditional adhesives and are more environment-friendly.

Download Sample Copy of This Report – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8295



Report Attributes Details Historical Data 2023 – 2032 Value Projection (2032) US$ 7.3 Billion Growth Rate (2022-2032) 9.6 % CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 84 Tables No. of Figures 112 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global non-woven adhesives market is projected to expand at a noteworthy CAGR of 9.6% through 2033.

Sales of non-woven adhesives in Canada are predicted to advance at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2023 to 2033.

The market for non-woven adhesives is valued at US$ 2.9 billion in 2023.

The market in Germany is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 6.7%.

The global market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 7.3 billion by the end of 2033.

Non-woven adhesives are used across various industries, from electronics, medical, packaging, and automotive, to construction. In addition, growth opportunities in the global market are attributed to the increasing use of various disposable hygiene products. Noticeable demand for adhesive solutions in the automotive industry is also fueling their sales growth.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8295

Winning Strategy

Prominent manufacturers of non-woven adhesives are incorporating various strategies, including novel product launches and many more.

For instance,

H.B. Fuller in December 2020, announced its readily available adhesives grades that come with hot melt advanced technology. They are commonly used for medication packaging and the extreme cold storage of vaccines.

Arkema, in September 2020, announced the establishment of industrial adhesives plant in Japan. These new capabilities will help Bostik to serve well to Japanese customers in constantly growing markets of hygiene, diapers, packaging, transportation, labeling, and electronics. Bostik is a segment of Arkema that is continuously working for the development of the industrial adhesives business.

Competitive Landscape

Producers of non-woven adhesives are focusing on the adoption of strategies, such as new developments to maintain product standards while sticking to safety regulations.

For instance :

Arkema is a company that deals in specialty chemicals and advanced materials with headquarters in Colombes (France). The company has acquired Ashland Performance Adhesives and its well-known brands and key technologies. The latter is a prominent player in various pressure-sensitive adhesives, especially signage, protection, and decorative films for buildings and automobiles.

Key Companies Profiled

Adtek Malaysia Sdn. Bhd.

Bostik

Cattie Adhesives Solutions

Eastman Chemical

Lohmann-koester GmbH Co.

Michelman

PAM Fastening Technology

Sika Ireland

Get Full Access of Complete Report – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/8295

Segmentation of Non-woven Adhesives Industry Research

By Type : Styrenic Block Copolymers (SBC) Amorphous Poly Alpha Olefin (APAO) Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA)

By Technology : Hot-melt Others

By Application : Baby Care Feminine Hygiene Adult Incontinence Medical Others

By Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global non-woven adhesives market for the period of 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights into the market on the basis of type (styrenic block copolymers (SBC), amorphous poly alpha olefin (APAO), ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA)), technology (hot-melt, others), and application (baby care, feminine hygiene, adult incontinence, medical, others), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Specialty Fuel Additives Market: The global specialty fuel additives market is estimated at USD 7.6 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to reach USD 13.3 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2022-2032.

Automotive Additives Market: The global automotive additives market is estimated at USD 8.2 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to reach USD 13.2 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2022-2032.

Chemical Silage Additives Market: Chemical silage additives are widely being used to control the preservation process in order to retain nutrient present in the original fresh forage, for a longer period of time.

Potting Mix Additives Market: Potting is something that gardeners and plant growers need to do periodically for plant nutrition. Soil is an essential part of potting and thus, for healthy root development in plants, it is important to add good soil.

About Fact.MR

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.