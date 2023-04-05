The First and Only API Security Platform Built for Federal Agencies and Highly Regulated Industries

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Noname Security , the leading provider of complete and proactive API security, today announced Noname Public Sector’s Hardened Virtual Appliance making the API security platform available to the U.S. Federal Government, highly regulated industry customers, and FedRAMP-authorized vendors. The appliance is the first of its kind in the comprehensive API security space and is designed to deliver a drop-in, secure, and scalable system for discovering, monitoring, and protecting mission-critical APIs and data.

“Governments and highly regulated industries have unique security needs. Having worked closely with many Federal agencies during my career, I know how impactful it will be to provide this level of security and insight into APIs and provide options that make it easy to meet government standards,” said Dean Phillips, Executive Director of Public Sector Programs at Noname Security. “The government and regulated industries are not immune from cyber criminals, they are targeted as much – if not more – than most organizations. We’re excited to arm them with the tools they need to protect their assets.”

Federal agencies can use the Noname API Security Platform to protect their APIs in real-time and detect vulnerabilities before they are exploited. Noname Security’s Hardened Virtual Appliance makes the API security platform available completely offline with no reliance on internet connectivity, perfect for isolated and controlled environments. It is a finely tuned package of advanced software and premium support built and secured to Federal Government specifications, enabling customers to comply with the most rigorous standards, including Federal Information Processing Standards (FIPS)1 and Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) Secure Technical Implementation Guides (STIGs)2. Noname collaborated with a FedRAMP 3PAO, The MindPoint Group, on the development of the Noname Hardened Virtual Appliance.

Noname Security’s Hardened Virtual Appliance enables access to a powerful, complete, and easy-to-use API security platform that helps:

Discover all APIs, data, and metadata – Unlike other API solutions that only look at traffic sources, Noname Security discovers more APIs by combining traffic sources with the configuration of infrastructure and applications. The end result: visibility into more APIs and deeper insights into customers’ API security posture.

Unlike other API solutions that only look at traffic sources, Noname Security discovers more APIs by combining traffic sources with the configuration of infrastructure and applications. The end result: visibility into more APIs and deeper insights into customers’ API security posture. Analyze API behavior and detect all API threats – The Noname API Security Platform uses AI-based detection to identify the broadest set of API vulnerabilities, including data leakage, data tampering, misconfigurations, data policy violations, suspicious behavior, and cyber attacks.

The Noname API Security Platform uses AI-based detection to identify the broadest set of API vulnerabilities, including data leakage, data tampering, misconfigurations, data policy violations, suspicious behavior, and cyber attacks. Prevent attacks and remediate API vulnerabilities – Noname Security allows federal customers to prevent attacks in real-time, fix misconfigurations, automatically update firewall rules, webhook into their WAFs and gateways to create new policies against suspicious behavior, and integrate with existing workflows (ticketing and SIEMs).

Noname Public Sector LLC has made it easier to deploy, configure and manage the platform via the new Noshell(™) interface. The shell offers innovative features such as the ability to perform on-demand STIG audits of the internal system itself, while aiming to reduce the overall attack surface of the system.

To learn more about Noname Security’s hardened platform, please contact publicsector@nonamesecurity.com .

About Noname Security & Noname Public Sector LLC

Noname Public Sector LLC empowers the world’s most critical organizations to protect their most important data. With decades of military and civilian public sector experience, Noname Public Sector combines a deep understanding of government agency requirements with leading expertise on their unique API security considerations. Government agencies using Noname’s complete, proactive API security solutions can securely harness their data to serve the public and stay ahead of adversaries. Noname Public Sector LLC is privately-held and based in Herndon, VA.

Noname Security is the leading provider of complete, proactive API Security. Noname works with 20% of the Fortune 500 and covers the entire API security scope — Discovery, Posture Management, Runtime Security, and API Security Testing. Noname Security is privately held, remote-first with headquarters in Silicon Valley, California, and offices in Tel Aviv and Amsterdam.

1 FIPS 140-2, titled “Security Requirements for Cryptographic Modules,” is a U.S. government computer security standard used to accredit cryptographic modules. Compliance with the standard is required for equipment used in federal facilities and has become a common stipulation in other public and private IT deployments.

2 Security Technical Implementation Guides (STIGs) are configuration standards developed by the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA). They are designed to make device hardware and software as secure as possible, safeguarding the Department of Defense (DoD) IT network and systems.

Compliance with STIGs is a requirement for DoD agencies, or any organization that is a part of the DoD information networks (DoDIN). This includes defense contractors that connect to the DoD network or system.

STIGs are also aligned with the Centre for Internet Security (CIS) benchmarks – Level 3.