Company Fuels Revenue Acceleration with Global 500 Customer Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances, Key Executive Appointments and Groundbreaking Product Innovation

SAN JOSE, Calif., and TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Noname Security , the leading API security company, today announced momentum across multiple vectors including customer acquisition, strategic partnerships, and product innovation during the first half of 2023. The company saw record growth in both revenue and Global 2000 customer count, established key alliances with market leaders, appointed new product and channel executives, and continued to introduce innovative product capabilities across its award-winning platform.

Boosted Customer Acquisition by 400%

In the first half of 2023, Noname Security continued to grow revenue at an exponential pace and expanded its customer base by more than 400% YoY. Noname customers now include dozens of Global 500 and Fortune 100 companies, including five of the top ten healthcare companies in the world, two of the top five retail companies in the US, four of the largest national banks, two of the top 5 beverage companies in the world, and the largest gaming company in the world.

Formed Strategic Alliances with IBM, Intel and Wiz

Noname also recently announced a number of key partnerships with leading technology providers, including IBM , Intel , and Wiz . Noname’s partnership with IBM brings the power of advanced API management and security capabilities to IBM API Connect and IBM DataPower customers. In addition, Noname Security is now part of the Accelerated by Intel program, bringing faster API response times for low latency use cases and the performance of near-real-time machine learning for runtime API security at the edge of the network. Finally, Noname Security was selected to be part of the Wiz Integration (WIN) program, delivering powerful value to joint customers, allowing them to improve their security posture through an integrated ecosystem.

Spurred Product Innovation

In the first half of 2023, Noname Security released several major product enhancements to its API Platform. In March, the company announced increased functionality to the platform’s discovery, posture management, and runtime security capabilities. In April, Noname introduced the industry’s first comprehensive, hardened API security platform for the U.S. federal government as well as highly regulated industries. In June, Noname launched the second version of its leading Active Testing solution, with even broader API reachability, integrations into the entire Software Development Lifecycle (SLDC), as well as best-in-class usability for developers.

Expanded Executive Team with Key New Appointments

Noname Security expanded its executive team, with the promotion of Michelle Shear to VP of Channel Sales, bringing deep expertise in security GTM with partners at companies such as Armis, FireEye, and Fortinet. Additionally, Aner Morag was promoted to VP Product & Technology at Noname Security, where he will drive product innovation across the platform.

Secured Industry Recognition with New Accolades

Noname’s innovation and success was also recognized across multiple industry accolades, including Best Security Solution for Finance or Banking by The Cloud Security Awards , Michael Baker and Michele Shear Honored as CRN Channel Chiefs , Michele Shear, Channel Chief, and Rina Konishi, Senior Manager – Americas Marketing recognized as CRN’s Women of the Channel , CRN Partner Program Guide , and winning in multiple categories across the CDM Global Infosec Awards .

“The first half of 2023 has been extraordinary for the Noname Security team. I’m incredibly proud and inspired by the results so far. We’ve focused on product innovation and working closely with customers to deliver a platform that protects all APIs,“ said Oz Golan, CEO of Noname Security. “The partnerships we’ve secured and industry recognition – especially for our work with channel partners – continue to validate our business model and commitment to excellence and innovation to help our customers maintain the highest level of security.”

To learn more on Noname Security, visit https://nonamesecurity.com/ .

About Noname Security

Noname Security provides the most complete, proactive API Security solution. Noname works with 25% of the Fortune 500 and covers the entire API security scope — Discovery, Posture Management, Runtime Protection, and API Security Testing. Noname Security is privately held, remote-first with headquarters in Silicon Valley, California, and a major presence in Tel Aviv.