SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Noname Security , provider of the most complete API security platform, today announced that it has been named an Overall Leader in the KuppingerCole Leadership Compass report for API Security and Management. This Leadership Compass evaluates more than three dozen companies, and provides an overview of the market for API security and management solutions, along with recommendations and guidance for finding the products that address specific customer requirements. In addition to being named an Overall Leader, the report also included Noname Security as an innovator in product, innovation and market leadership.

“We are honored to have been recognized as an Overall Leader in KuppingerCole’s API Security and Management report. API breaches are on the rise, particularly as organizations worldwide are increasingly realizing the significance of formulating robust API security strategies,” said Oz Golan, CEO and co-founder of Noname Security. “As a leader and innovator in API Security and Management, Noname Security understands how critical it is to secure every API within your organization’s ecosystem. Our complete API security platform empowers customers to proactively safeguard their environment against API security vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and design flaws, all in real-time, with automated detection and response.”

“Noname Security’s key to success among both customers and investors is its strategic vision of providing security coverage to every API at every stage of the lifecycle, both in development and operations,” said Alexei Balaganski, Lead Analyst and Chief Technology Officer at KuppingerCole. “As our research indicates, the company manages to deliver on this promise, achieving strong ratings for each functional area we have identified as crucial for a successful API security architecture.”

The report highlights a number of strengths of the Noname API Security Platform, including:

Integrated API security that covers all major phases of the API lifecycle

Support for all notable API standards in on-premises and cloud environments

Flexible deployment options, including fully on-premises scenarios for highly regulated customers

Large technology ecosystem with numerous third-party integrations for DevOps and security teams

Intelligent, business-relevant API testing with a large library of out-of-the-box tests and flexible automation capabilities

A complimentary copy of the KuppingerCole Analysts AG’s API Security and Management Leadership Compass report is available from Noname Security at: https://nonamesecurity.com/resources/kuppingercole-leadership-compass-api-security-management/

About Noname Security

Noname Security is the only company taking a complete, proactive approach to API Security. Noname works with 20% of the Fortune 500 and covers the entire API security scope across four pillars — Discovery, Posture Management, Runtime Security, and API Security Testing. Noname Security is privately held, remote-first with headquarters in Silicon Valley, California, and offices in London.

