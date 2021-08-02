Breaking News
Noname Security Strikes Gold at Black Unicorn Awards 2021

Noname Security has been named to the prestigious Top 10 Black Unicorn list

Noname Security cofounder and CTO Shay Levi has been named a Top 10 Cybersecurity Expert for 2021 at the Black Unicorn Awards

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — API security leader Noname Security today announced that it has been named to the prestigious Top 10 Black Unicorn list and that cofounder and CTO Shay Levi has been named a Top 10 Cybersecurity Expert for 2021 at the Black Unicorn Awards, which take place each year during the Black Hat USA conference.

The term “Black Unicorn” signifies a cybersecurity company that has the potential to reach a $1 billion dollar market value as determined by private or public investment. The Black Unicorn Awards showcase companies with this kind of incredible potential in the cybersecurity marketplace.

Noname Security and Shay Levi competed against many of the industry’s leading experts and providers of cybersecurity products and services for these prestigious awards.

“We’re pleased to name Noname Security as a Black Unicorn winner and Shay Levi, Noname Security Co-Founder and CTO, as a Top 10 Cybersecurity Expert for 2021. Noname Security and Shay Levi were among a small, elite group of cybersecurity companies and information security professionals in our third annual Black Unicorn awards,” said Judges Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of AllegisCyber Capital, David DeWalt of NightDragon, Dr. Peter Stephenson of Cyber Defense Magazine, and Gary Miliefsky of Cyber Defense Media Group.

“The Black Unicorn Awards honor the industry’s best. It’s a thrill to be recognized for our innovative cybersecurity offering, our traction, and the multi-billion-dollar greenfield opportunity in front of us,” said Oz Golan, Cofounder and CEO of Noname Security. “I’m also proud to see our Cofounder and CTO Shay Levi named as a Top 10 Cybersecurity Expert for 2021.”

About Noname Security

Noname Security is the creator of the most powerful, complete, and easy-to-use API security platform, trusted by Fortune 500 companies to discover, analyze, remediate, and test their legacy and modern APIs. Noname is privately held, with headquarters in Palo Alto, California, and an office in Tel Aviv. www.nonamesecurity.com

About Cyber Defense Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine’s 9th year of honoring cybersecurity innovators, in this case the Black Unicorn Awards for 2021 on our Cyber Defense Awards platform. In this competition, judges for these prestigious awards includes cybersecurity industry veterans, trailblazers and market makers Gary Miliefsky of CDMG, Dr. Peter Stephenson of CDMG, Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of Allegis Cyber and David DeWalt of NightDragon with much appreciation to emeritus judge Robert Herjavec of Herjavec Group. To see the complete list of finalists for the Black Unicorn Awards for 2021 please visit https://cyberdefenseawards.com/black-unicorn-awards-finalists-2021/

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine was founded in 2012 by Gary S. Miliefsky, globally recognized cyber security thought leader, inventor and entrepreneur and continues to be the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited print editions exclusively for the RSA, BlackHat and IPEXPO conferences and our limited edition paid reprint subscribers. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com. Cyber Defense Magazine is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group (CDMG).

