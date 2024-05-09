Fitness Now a Key Component of Noom’s Whole-Person Health Solution For All Members

NEW YORK, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Noom , the leading digital healthcare company committed to chronic disease prevention and empowering people to live better and healthier lives, launches Noom Move, an on-demand fitness offering, including Muscle Defense™, a curated movement program for those taking GLP-1 medications. In a cutting-edge collaboration with FitOn, the move directly integrates FitOn’s extensive library of fitness programming into the Noom app, making exercise available to all Noom members as they build healthy habits.

“Powerful weight-loss meds need a powerful companion,” said Geoff Cook, Chief Executive Officer of Noom. “Muscle mass must be retained to avoid conditions like sarcopenic obesity down the road. The reality is the meds are not enough. It says so right on the label — that they are to be used as an adjunct to a nutrition and exercise program. We built Noom GLP-1 Companion, now with Muscle Defense™, to be that program, because Noom is more than meds.”

Noom Move enhances Noom’s holistic approach to wellness by offering an array of on-demand workouts designed for individuals at any fitness level. Noom members can now enjoy unlimited access to a wide range of classes, including yoga, HIIT, strength training, Pilates, and much more, all led by some of the most sought-after trainers in the fitness industry.

Key Features of Noom Move Include:

Seamless Integration: Noom users can easily browse and participate in workouts without leaving the Noom app for a unified health and fitness experience.

Noom users can easily browse and participate in workouts without leaving the Noom app for a unified health and fitness experience. Personalized Recommendations: Members will receive personalized workout recommendations that align with their fitness goals and preferences.

Members will receive personalized workout recommendations that align with their fitness goals and preferences. Community and Motivation: Members can track their progress and engage in challenges, fostering a supportive and motivated Noom community.

“Making habits like joyful movement easier for Noom Members to access helps remove barriers to engagement, which increases the likelihood of success,” shared Dr. Andreas Michaelides, Head of Psychology at Noom. “The more successful our members are with building one habit, the more likely they are to follow through on the steps that lead to better, healthier lives. Noom Move makes habit-building even easier.”

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link

Noom Move is now available to all Noom members, including Noom Med and GLP-1 Companion members, supporting medically assisted weight loss to prevent lean muscle mass loss. Current members can access the new fitness programming directly in the Noom app. New members interested in this comprehensive health and fitness solution can sign up through the Noom website or download the app to begin their wellness journey.

About Noom

Noom is a digital healthcare company empowering people to live better longer. Noom connects people to content, coaching, community, and clinicians to improve whole-person health. Noom also works with leading health plans and employers offering Noom Med Center of Excellence, Noom GLP-1 Companion, Noom Healthy Weight , and Noom Diabetes Prevention to millions of covered lives. The company has been awarded multiple grants from the National Institutes of Health and was the first mobile application recognized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as a certified diabetes prevention program. Headquartered in New York City, Noom has been named one of Inc.’s Best Places to Work, Quartz’s Best Workplaces for Remote Workers, and Fortune’s Best Workplaces in Technology. For more information, please visit noom.com , subscribe to our blog , or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About FitOn

FitOn is the leading digital fitness platform providing instant access to the widest variety of premium workouts and health experiences, all from world-class trainers, experts, and celebrities – anytime and anywhere. FitOn has leading engagement with more than 15 million members who have completed over 1 billion workout minutes. Its one-of-a-kind social experience lets users interact with friends inside and outside of class, so they have fun and never lose motivation. Download FitOn for free at fitonapp.com and follow on social @fitonapp.

Contact

Brandyn Bissinger

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ae69a100-8cba-43d3-9433-5b0c8a7116ae