Nordea Bank AB (publ) – delisting of certificates

The last trading day for below certificates (ETN) issued by Nordea Bank AB (publ) is determined for December 15, 2017. The changes are implemented by the Exchange with effect December 18, 2017.

Instrument ISIN Underlying Last trading date Delisting date BEAR DAX 15 N DK0060714301 D AX® Index terminskontrakt 2017-12-15 2017-12-18 BEAR OMXS 15 N DK0060714657 OMX30TM Index terminskontrakt 2017-12-15 2017-12-18 BEAR EURSTX 15 N DK0060715035 EURO STOXX 50® Index terminskontrakt 2017-12-15 2017-12-18

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Issuer Surveillance, [email protected], +45 33 93 33 66.