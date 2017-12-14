Nordea Bank AB (publ) – delisting of certificates

The last trading day for below certificates (ETN) issued by Nordea Bank AB (publ) is determined for December 15, 2017. The changes are implemented by the Exchange with effect December 18, 2017.
|Instrument
|ISIN
|Underlying
|Last trading date
|Delisting date
|BEAR DAX 15 N
|DK0060714301
|DAX® Index terminskontrakt
|2017-12-15
|2017-12-18
|BEAR OMXS 15 N
|DK0060714657
|OMX30TM Index terminskontrakt
|2017-12-15
|2017-12-18
|BEAR EURSTX 15 N
|DK0060715035
|EURO STOXX 50® Index terminskontrakt
|2017-12-15
|2017-12-18
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Issuer Surveillance, [email protected], +45 33 93 33 66.
