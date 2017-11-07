Nordic American Offshore Ltd. (NYSE:NAO) Announces the Date for its 2017 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Breaking News
Hamilton, Bermuda, November 7, 2017

Nordic American Offshore Ltd. (the “Company”) (NYSE: NAO) today announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has scheduled the Company’s 2017 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) to be held on December 12, 2017 at 10:30 a.m., local time, in Hamilton, Bermuda.  The Board has set a record date October 30, 2017 for the determination of the Company’s shareholders entitled to receive notice of and to vote at the Meeting or any adjournment thereof. 

The Company’s Notice of the Meeting and Proxy Statement were furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”) on November 3, 2017 and can be found on the Commission’s website at www.sec.gov. The Notice of the Meeting and Proxy Statement may also be found on the Company’s website at www.nao.bm.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements.  The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.

The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “potential,” “may,” “should,” “expect,” “pending” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, our management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties.  Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.  We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand in the PSV market, as a result of changes in the general market conditions of the oil and natural gas industry which influence charter hire rates and vessel values, demand in platform supply vessels, our operating expenses, including bunker prices, dry docking and insurance costs, governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities as well as potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, the availability of financing and refinancing, vessel breakdowns and instances of off-hire and other important factors described from time to time in the reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contacts:

Herbjørn Hansson, Executive Chairman 
Nordic American Offshore Ltd.
Tel: +1 866 805 9504 or +47 90 14 62 91      		Bjørn Giæver, CFO
Nordic American Offshore Ltd.
Tel: +1 888 755 8391 or +47 91 35 00 91
Marianne Lie, Executive Vice Chair 
Nordic American Offshore Ltd.
Tel.: +47 91 64 55 06 		Gary J. Wolfe
Seward & Kissel LLP
New York, USA
Tel: +1 212 574 1223
   
Web-site: www.nao.bm  

