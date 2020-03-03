Nordisk Film Cinemas selects Selligent Marketing Cloud to drive personalized customer engagements across web, email, mobile and social

Breaking News
SAN JOSE, Calif. and LONDON, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Selligent Marketing Cloud (Selligent), the intelligent omnichannel marketing and experience cloud platform, today announced leading Nordic entertainment company, Nordisk Film Cinemas, as a client. Nordisk Film Cinemas (part of Egmont Group) will use Selligent to automate omnichannel digital marketing campaigns, enabling it to personalize and optimize the millions of communications sent to its cinema guests across Denmark, Norway and Sweden.

Operator of the largest cinema chain in Denmark and Norway, Nordisk Film Cinemas attracts about 9 million guests each year. With close to one million loyalty members, the company prides itself on delivering unique and outstanding experiences that unite people – both in-person and online. Nordisk Film Cinemas’ web properties (nfbio.dk, nfkino.no and nfbio.se) and native apps provide movie enthusiasts with state of the art digital platforms to purchase tickets.  

“With Selligent’s strong omnichannel and automation capabilities, we look forward to making our customer conversations even more sophisticated, personal and relevant,” said Erik Kongsvik-Ibsen, COO at Nordisk Film Cinemas. “We were extremely pleased with Selligent’s professional and solution-oriented approach during the selection process and we’re confident that its platform will cater for current marketing activities, but also be scalable and valuable for our long-term plans.”

Selligent will enable Nordisk Film Cinemas to continue to interact with its strong and growing customer base, with automated and personalized communication that is always relevant. Selligent’s platform capabilities will also drive future digital campaigns in the Scandinavian region.

“We’re proud to partner with Nordisk Film Cinemas to power its digital campaigns and support its wider communications ambitions,” said Bruno Boussion, SVP Sales Europe at Selligent. “As the company seeks to strengthen its industry-leading position and expand into new markets, the Selligent platform will be instrumental in engaging with a broader community and driving customer loyalty.”

Nordisk Film Cinemas is the latest addition to Selligent’s growing global client roster, including entertainment and publishing properties like GoNoodle and Kinepolis.

About Selligent
Selligent is an intelligent omnichannel marketing and experience cloud platform that empowers ambitious companies to maximize every moment they engage with connected consumers. With native AI capabilities, a robust data layer, and a powerful omnichannel execution engine, Selligent enables businesses to deliver ultra-personalized and highly relevant customer experiences that speed time to value swiftly and at scale. More than 700 global brands in retail, travel, automotive, publishing, and financial services trust Selligent to help deliver their programs. With offices across the United States and Europe and a network of global partners, Selligent serves over 30 countries with local, personalized service. Learn more at www.selligent.com and connect with the team at Twitter, LinkedIn, and our blog.

About Nordisk Film Cinemas
Nordisk Film Cinemas (part of Egmont Group) is the market leader of cinema chains in Denmark and Norway, with 23 cinemas in Denmark and 21 in Norway. Every year, Nordisk Film Cinemas welcomes approximately 9 million cinema guests in their cinema multiplexes. The strong position is maintained by continuously opening new cinemas as well as refurbishing existing ones. Already offering outstanding cinematic experiences for consumers in Denmark and Norway, Nordisk Film Cinemas continues to expand and strengthen their operations in the Nordic cinema markets with recent opening of the first of several hi-tech cinemas in Sweden.

CONTACT: Media Contact:
Sylvie Tongco, Director of Corporate Communications
[email protected]
