SAN DIEGO, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Norfolk Southern Corporation ("Norfolk Southern") (NYSE: NSC) against certain of its officers and directors.

If you are a current, shareholder of Norfolk Southern stock you may have standing to hold Norfolk Southern harmless from the alleged harm caused by the Company’s officers and directors by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company’s corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing.

If you own Norfolk Southern shares, you can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action:

What is Johnson Fistel investigating? At least six lawsuits have been filed against the company claiming negligence and seeking payment for property damage, the economic loss suffered by business owners, and exposure to hazardous chemicals released after a train derailed in eastern Ohio. Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating whether members of Norfolk Southern’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage Norfolk Southern acceptably, in breach of their fiduciary duties to Norfolk Southern, and whether Norfolk Southern and its shareholders have suffered damages as a result.

If you own Norfolk Southern shares and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker ( jimb@johnsonfistel.com ) at 619-814-4471.

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits.