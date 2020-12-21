Breaking News
Noridian Healthcare Solutions re-awarded CMS JE contract

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 18 mins ago

FARGO, N.D., Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Noridian Healthcare Solutions, LLC (Noridian) has been re-awarded the Part A and Part B Medicare Administrative Contractor Jurisdiction E (JE) contract by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), concluding a full-and-open competitive procurement. Under this re-award, Noridian will continue to perform the JE contract, which it was first awarded in 2012.

“The JE re-award reflects CMS’ confidence in our abilities as a MAC contractor to achieve solid performance and introduce innovations that provide the best value to CMS, “said Paul Wilson, President and CEO. “This award is a direct result of the good work Noridian employees do every day.”

Under the JE contract, Noridian will continue to process claims for California, Nevada, Hawaii, American Samoa, Guam, and Northern Mariana Islands. The contract serves 118,765 physicians and over 440 hospitals. Jurisdiction E represents nearly 10% of the national Medicare Part A and B claims volume.

The contract period for the new award includes a base year and six optional one-year renewal years, with a total value of $525 million.

In addition to the JE contract, Noridian holds the Medicare Part A and Part B contract for Jurisdiction F and the Durable Medical Equipment (DME) contracts for Jurisdictions A and D. Noridian also is the Supplemental Medical Review Contractor (SMRC) for CMS and holds a Unified Program Integrity Contractor (UPIC) award, which allows Noridian to bid on procurements under the UPIC umbrella.

About Noridian Healthcare Solutions

Noridian Healthcare Solutions, LLC (Noridian) designs and delivers innovative administrative services that enhance federal and state government health care programs. Noridian has served as a government claims contractor since the federal Medicare program’s inception in 1966. The company is headquartered in Fargo, N.D., with staff located throughout the country. For more information, visit http://www.noridian.com.

